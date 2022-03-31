The Village of DeForest hopes visitors and locals will stop and check out the dragon art around town this summer.. The first step is securing artist proposals to decorate the 10 fiberglass dragons ordered for the community art attraction.
The dragons are approximately 5-1/2 feet high and 32 inches and should be arriving this month. The dragons would be unveiled June 4 at the Dragon Art Festival in Fireman’s Park and then be put on display around the community this summer. The dragons would then be auctioned off in the fall to add another life to the project.
Contact DeForest Community Ambassador Stacey Harmon for specifications and other submission details with the project.
“Come and check out the artwork. It’s a great reason to come to DeForest for a visit,” Harmon said. “This is another step in placemaking. It’s another way to explain what DeForest is all about.”
The Nordic dragon is a familiar symbol in DeForest. In addition to the art festival, the symbol is used in community signage and logos. Dragons are incorporated into the design of the DeForest Area Public Library building.
Harmon said dragons were the keepers of the treasure in Norwegian heritage. “We view the village as our treasure,” Harmon said.
Other communities have used similar art projects as a fun way to promote the arts and tourism with community branding. Baraboo has used elephants, Sturgeon Bay has cherries, Bucky Badgers and milking cows appear in Madison, and the Twin Cities honors Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz with its program. This area already has some pop art icons such as Pinkie the Elephant at the Interstate Highway V exit and, on the opposite side of the highway, Sissy the Cow, in front of Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet. In an era of social media and selfies, those fun, family moments have traction.
The 10 fiberglass dragon statues are coming to DeForest from Fiberglass Animals and Objects in Nebraska.
The village board approved the project following a November 5 presentation from Harmon and Community Development Director Michelle Lawrie.