Road reconstruction for County Highway DM, Clinton Road and Willow Street has just begun. Work efforts by the Village of Windsor will include complete replacement of the roadway surface and base course, new water main, driveway replacements in the right-of-way, and drainage improvements on County Highway DM, Clinton Road, and Willow Street, plus partial sidewalk replacement on County Highway DM.
The Wolf Hollow pedestrian bridge project is currently being completed and should be finished within the next few weeks. This bridge replaces boardwalk that was damaged due to unauthorized vehicles or equipment crossing over it. The replacement bridge will be approximately 10’ wide x 80’ long. There is signage that notes where the trail is closed.
