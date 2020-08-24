The DeForest Village Board approved the creation of a new section of its Municipal Code that would limit parking on the new portion of Innovation Drive.
At the ribbon cutting event on July 29 — signifying the road being open to all traffic — Police Chief James Olson noticed the potential problem of allowing parking on both sides of the road.
“That’s where we first noticed the width was a bit narrow,” Olson said.
Olson said he would like to limit the parking to just the north side of the street. In a memo to the board, he further noted that if parking was allowed on both sides on the street, the line of sight of the crosswalk for the trails for west-bound traffic would be obscured, causing a safety concern.
“Not restricting parking on one side of the road could inhibit emergency services from quickly and safely accessing the area,” Olson added in his memo.
With his concerns, Olson requested a “No Parking Zone” to be posted on the south side of Innovation Drive that would be enforced between Tuscan Ridge Circle and a point about 700 feet east of Larkspur Lane.
The board was in unanimous approval.
Also receiving unanimous approval from the board was a resolution that authorized Chief Olson to exchange a decommissioned 2010 Dodge Charger for parts and labor to equip a new squad vehicle — a Dodge Durango — for the village.
Olson intended to sell the Charger at an auction, with the estimated trade-in value of $6,647. Olson received an offer of $3,300 from Ewald Automotive.
Olson was then in contact with Tony Belay, owner of Belco Vehicle Solutions, who was in need of a new vehicle. The parties agreed to exchange the Charger for the necessary work to equip a new squad vehicle. The parts and labor were estimated to be $12,500.
In other news, Morgan Sleaford appeared before the board to present her Girl Scout Gold Award project. She created a packet full of challenges for area children — and anyone else who would like to participate — that they need to use the parks and trails to complete.
The point of the project was to identify a problem in the community and find a solution. Sleaford knew that DeForest had plenty of resources regarding parks and trails, but thought they were being underutilized.
“My goal from the beginning was to get families outside on the park trails,” Sleaford said, noting that the idea came before the COVID-19 pandemic. “People weren’t in the parks enjoying the things we do have.”
In order to get children and families out on the trails, she developed a packet of activities including a bingo game and other challenges. Once the packet is completed, children and families can drop it off at Village Hall and a patch will be awarded.
Board approves to disable chat function on Zoom meetings
The board approved the removal of the chat feature during its Zoom meetings. At its last meeting, a resident was against the idea and compared the chat feature to passing notes in an in-person meeting.
Trustee Jane Cahill-Wolfgram said on Aug. 18 that it was not like that, and in Zoom meetings residents can chat via email, text messages or other forms of communication. Trustee Colleen Little added that disabling the chat function wasn’t to hide anything, but that the feature is distracting and unnecessary.
“This is not the place to openly have a freeform chat,” Trustee Jason Kramar added, who was initially in favor of keeping the chat.
Trustee Taysheedra Allen said her deciding factor to disable the chat feature was seeing messages from others residents saying “text me” or “Facebook message me” regarding happenings in the meeting. She added that some of the comments were disrespectful to Village President Judd Blau and other board members.
The decision won in a 5-2 vote with Bill Landgraf and Abigail Lowery voting against it.
