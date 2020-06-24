Abigail Lowery, candidate for the Wisconsin State Assembly in the 37th District, has received the endorsement from Nicki Vander Meulen, Madison School Board member and candidate for the Wisconsin State Assembly in the 76th District.
Lowery is, in turn, endorsing Vander Meulen in her primary bid for this open Assembly seat in Madison.
“Abby is a tremendous disability advocate who will make an amazing leader in the Assembly. In the
Assembly she will champion equity and fairness while bringing needed change to the 37th district,” Vander Meulen said. “I am endorsing Abby for I know she will fight for all of our children, advocate for a strong public education system, and be an outspoken and vocal advocate for disability rights.”
Vander Meulen was first elected to the Madison School Board in 2017 and won reelection this last April. She serves as the first openly Autistic school board member in the United States and if elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly, she would also be the first state legislator in the nation with Autism. Vander Meulen operates a law practice that advocates for children and adults with unique needs.
“I wholeheartedly endorse Nicki in the Democratic primary for the open State Assembly seat in the 76th District. She has been a lifelong advocate for countless adults and children with disabilities in Madison and throughout Wisconsin,” Lowery said. “As the sister of a Wisconsinite with a disability, I am proud of the work Nicki has done for families and children across the state. I look forward to working with her on this issue and others, together, in the Wisconsin State Assembly.”
Lowery is a lifelong Wisconsinite, a UW-Madison graduate and a former special education teacher, having worked in a range of positions supporting adults and children with developmental disabilities. She currently serves on the DeForest Village Board of Trustees. She has lived with her family in DeForest for over a decade. The 37th District includes parts of DeForest and Windsor as well as Columbus, Waterloo, and Watertown.
