The senior year presentation on good decision-making and drunk driving wasn’t a dramatic mock crash in the parking lot or an over-the-top professional speaker on a roll. It was just a DeForest Area High School graduate telling how his life intertwined with a 21-year-old woman named Jennifer one night.
Jesse Ruegsegger could be anybody in the class of 2022. He was just another guy in 1998 when he made the same walk across the DeForest graduation stage.
He tried college in Appleton and the Army but didn’t find much success in either. “The one thing I had was alcohol,” Ruegsegger said. “I made friends who drank.”
Ruegsegger said the warning signs of his drinking problem were obvious and should have caused him to quit. “I should have been a NCO, and I wasn’t,” he said.
Ruegsegger’s military career included being deployed to a Milwaukee airbase for a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. shift. “If you want to know if you have a problem, go to the bars that are open at 6 a.m.,” he said.
Ruegsegger said he met a girl who cared about him in Milwaukee and they had a great relationship for about 18 months, but his drinking split them up.
“From 23 to about 27-28 years-old, I can’t recall great moments in my life,” he said.
Ruegsegger’s unit was deployed, but he stayed behind, working in the unit office. He told the seniors about March 7, 2009. “A private called and needed his paperwork completed. That was the last good thing I did,” he said.
Ruegsegger went to a bar near East Towne Madison to watch a fight. He said he started with a giant beer and then hard liquor drinks. “Hard liquor made me black out and do horrible things,” he told the audience. The 21-year-old Jennifer was working a shift at McDonald’s.
Ruegsegger woke up on March 8 handcuffed to a hospital bed and a Dane County Sheriff’s Department deputy watching him. “I asked if anyone else was hurt and he said, ‘yeah, you killed somebody,’” Ruegsegger said.
Another soldier who had Ruegsegger’s keys at the bar stopped by. “You told me you were Ok to drive. You told me you were sober,” Ruegsegger recalled of the conversation.
Ruegsegger said his commander came by for his military ID and keys. “He said, ‘people hate you,’” Ruegsegger said.
Ruegsegger told the seniors about the time he spent in the Dane County Jail and having to come to terms with what he did.
“It’s not just Jennifer. She had a mom and a dad. She’d have 11 nieces and nephews right now if she was around,” he said.
Ruegsegger spent time in a Veterans Administration in-patient program for alcoholism. “I needed mental help,” he said. “If your dealing with something in your life, there is nothing wrong with asking for help,” he said.
Ruegsegger talked about sentencing day. He pled guilty and it was his first face-to-face meeting with Jennifer’s family.
Ruegsegger was sentenced to Dodge Correctional. He said without drinking he could search his heart for answers.
Sgt. Andrew Hyatt, a classmate, fellow veteran, and now a member of the Wisconsin State Capitol Police management team was a friend who emerged. He was present at the school presentation. Amy Lynn, the girl from Milwaukee, wrote him a letter and the relationship they rekindled is now a marriage. She was at the school presentation.
He met with Jennifer’s mom in 2016 and he said that is another piece of the puzzle in his life. He said they now have a supportive relationship. “There is always hope,” he said.
Ruegsegger also used his Army benefits to begin taking correspondence courses through the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He never missed an A and was the valedictorian of the 2020 graduating class.
“A guy who graduated with a 2.4 became the valedictorian of a UW school,” he said. “There is redemption when you want to do better.”
Ruegsegger now works for the City of Middleton.
DeForest Police Department Officer Andrew Freeman, the school district resource officer, began the program by giving the seniors figures on alcohol consumption and highway crashes.
He said 60 percent of fatal teenage crashes involve alcohol and 55 percent involved not wearing a seatbelt. He said Wisconsin has one of the worst records on drinking and driving in the country. There were 27,785 arrests last year and 5,927 were involved in a crash.
Freeman said the responsibility for safe roads goes beyond the driver as passengers and others should do what they can to prevent someone from driving drunk. “Be a smart passenger. It’s a life and death decision. Be a safety measure,” he said.
School staff and officers from the DeForest Police Department and DeForest Windsor Fire and EMS met with students following the presentation for small-group discussions.