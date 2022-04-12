Running for local office is a commitment. There are signatures, signs, and doors to knock on. Lots and lots of doors to knock on. DeForest Area School Board member Stephanie Sarr and her family celebrated all that effort on election night with popcorn and a watch party at home as the unofficial results were reported in Dane County and around the state.
“We were watching the races in some of the other districts,” Sarr said. “It was exciting. We had our popcorn out and just enjoyed the time watching the results on TV while my daughter was on the [results] sites.”
There was plenty to celebrate at the Sarr household as she was the top vote-getter on the Windsor slate of candidates for the DeForest Area School Board. The votes earned her a three-year term when the board reorganizes at its April 25 meeting.
“I want to congratulate all the people who ran,” Sarr said later in the week. “It’s a huge deal; I’m very happy. I want to thank the community for coming out to support me and all of the other candidates.”
Sarr said watching the election process was an important lesson. “My kids were very involved in the campaign process. They went walking with me when we went door-to-door. We sat down at the table and talked about it throughout the whole process. You do have to be active and we try to instill that in our kids.”
Sarr plans to bring a similar commitment to her new term on the board. “I’ll continue to listen to people,” she said. “I will continue to work with the same passion and energy I have for the role.”
The official canvas of votes was reported this week and it confirmed Tuesday’s results. Sarr and newcomer Megan Taylor were elected from the Windsor panel while incumbents Jan Berg, Gussie Lewis, and Brian Coker were the top vote-getters on the DeForest panel of candidates for school board.
Incumbents Colleen Little, Bill Landgraf, and Taysheedra Allen won new terms on the DeForest Village Board and incumbents Monica Smith and Ed Wall won in the Village of Windsor.