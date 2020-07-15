The DeForest Village Board voted against authorizing a cooperation agreement with Dane County for Housing and Community Development Grants, which would have been through the Dane County Consortium.
The village left the consortium a few years ago.
The decision was made at its July 7 meeting. The topic was also discussed at its meeting in late June and board members were not happy seeing a contrast in numbers of those the consortium helped in the past, along with the monetary value of funds received by home owners.
The new agreement would have run through 2022. With the village close to instituting a Community Development Authority to replace its current Housing Authority, the board was in opposition of joining the Consortium by a 5-1-1 vote.
“I think the CDA will do a much better job (in getting grants), and we already lost our 2020 window,” Trustee Jason Kramar said.
Even if DeForest joined the Consortium, it would not be able to receive grants until 2021.
Trustee Bill Landgraf added, “The board turned this down in 2019, and had good reason. I don’t see much that has changed.”
In other news, the board approved the hiring of a new police office, Tayler Licitar. According to Police Chief James Olson, Licitar will be able to join the force upon the following conditions — successful completion of the Wisconsin Basic Law Enforcement Academy; successful completion of a comprehensive background check; a successful medical evaluation; a negative drug-screening result; and a psychological evaluation.
The board will sponsor Licitar’s attendance at the Basic Law Enforcement Academy. If Licitar spends less than 12 months on the force, she is responsible to repay 100 percent of the $5,000 tuition. The amount drops to 80 percent from 12-23 months, to 60 percent from 24-35 months, to 40 percent from 36-47 months and to 20 percent from 48-59 months.
Also, the board was in agreement for the village to resume charging credit card fees for all sewer and stormwater utilities. The decision follows an order by the Public Service Commission.
The Board voted for the ordinance that approves a rezone to the C-1 Conservancy classification, and that the 0.83 acres of unimproved land on the Innovation Drive right-of-way be vacated. The area is located between the Conservancy and Tuscan Ridge developments. The board also approved an ordinance on the rezoning of 0.88 acres of land near the properties of 510 and 512 Clarence Road from the A-1 Agricultural to the RN-2 Residential Neighborhood single-family residence classification. Also in the ordinance, 0.599 acres at the northwest corner of Clarence Road and Highway V have been rezoned from the A-1 to the B-2 General Business district classification.
The board approved all nine resolutions at the July 7 meeting. They include, but aren’t limited to:
—A resolution to discontinue a portion of Innovation Drive west of Tuscan Ridge Condominiums and east of the Yahara River.
— A resolution approving an intergovernmental agreement with the Village of Windsor for the construction of the Windsor Road bridge. The project will cost about $675,808 with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to fund 80 percent. The remaining 20 percent of the cost ($135,161.60) will be split between DeForest and Windsor — a cost of $67,580.80 to each village.
—A resolution authorizing Village Administrator Steve Fahlgren to execute a Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) CARES subgrant agreement. Federal funding is available for the village to “offset additional election-related costs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Committee of the Whole
Public Works Project Coordinator Greg Hall said that sandbags were put in place of the four properties with the most major current flooding issues. It is a short-term solution.
The department is reviewing permits for the two options that would provide a more permanent solution. The two-part project would install a new separate sewer system from Dahl Drive to the intersection of Jefferson Street and Stevenson Street. The cost of that part of the overall project would be about $300,000, but could be reduced to $225,00 if done in conjunction with the Capital Improvement Plan.
The project would also reconstruct Southbound Drive between Dahl Drive and Jefferson Street, which would create an overflow route that is more secure than just a piped storm sewer system. This part would cost about $120,000, but $20,000 is in the CIP for 2022. Hall came to the meeting asking the board’s permission to install earth berms in the yards that consistently flood when it rains. The residents were in agreement and the board was also in approval.
The berms, or artificial ridges or embankments, would be constructed in yards and would be permanent even if road construction was done in the future.
