The Windsor Village Plan Commission is recommending a revision to village code to allow for zero-lot duplex dwellings.
“We’ve had significant interest in allowing zero-lot line duplexes and many communities do allow them,” said Director of Planning and Zoning Amy Anderson Schweppe, explaining that it had not been done earlier given a workaround of a similar condominium process. “We worried about maintenance issues and other issues, and we also have older duplexes that will probably not be able to comply with these standards...However this does allow for a different housing style and a different type of investment in homes in the community. So it is timely to look at this option.”
Part of the problem, President Bob Wipperfurth explained, is that potential buyers have encountered problems in the lending process of purchasing a condominium.
“They look like duplexes, but there is a shared wall and they are separate parcels,” said DMB Community Bank Vice President Bobbi-Jo Lochner, who explained that she lived in one “back in the day” and has seen a variety of similar situations in the region. “ Sometimes they call it ‘condo-ed off,’ but ‘zero lot line’ is the old terminology...They share that common wall and then they would have that half. We’ve done several of them. I think we maybe did a couple that were in DeForest too.”
According to DeForest Village staff, the policy in DeForest has allowed “zero-lot line” development and sales for buildings of up to eight units for a number of years.
“I think it is just a matter of preference for the builder maybe,” said Lochner, “or people not looking to own a duplex, because you’ll secure a better rate if it’s a one-unit--a single family residence--versus a two-unit owning and living on one side and renting on the other. And it’s probably more likely people would be able to purchase them because they are not as costly as a big-old house that somebody would put up.”
Wipperfurth highlighted this latter reason in the meeting, saying, “I also believe that it makes it a little bit more affordable for people to start with a first-time home buying option...As housing prices escalate it gives people another opportunity to a home a little bit sooner than maybe they would otherwise.”
Wipperfurth asked if board member Jeff Heisig, would like to comment, having a background in lending. Heisig commented that the primary risk as he knew in similar cases has been whether or not there is a solid maintenance agreement at the start.
“That could be the ticking time bomb on all these kinds of things,” said Heisig. “It exists with condominiums too, but we really need to make sure that is laid down, because we will find these--they’ll pop up.”
Commission member and village trustee Kristine Schmidt moved to pass the resolution as proposed, which was then approved by a unanimous vote.