The DeForest Village Board voted to bring the proposed 2022 budget to the next step of public review, but with some trustees holding on to the possibility of future cuts in the final draft.
Village Administrator and Director of Finance Steve Fahlgren brought the updated draft budget to the board at their Nov. 2 meeting, adding a narrative of highlighted changes and leaving the next step to trustees.
“Push me where you want to go,” Fahlgren told the board.
Reflecting on earlier input from a resident during the public comment portion of the meeting, Trustee Abigail Lowery asked if national issues of shipping delays and inflation were concerns for village staff in the budgeting process.
“We think about that almost every day,” said Fahlgren, explaining that if the village pursued a recommendation of “stepping back” on spending, there would be setbacks in terms of what the village could do in the future.
The proposed budget included an increase in local property tax by 2.78%. Trustee Rebecca Witherspoon, citing a range of concerns including inflation, trade difficulties, fuel costs, and presumption that federal social support programs have disincentivized work, asked, “We did okay in 2021, what if we stayed there?”
Lowery agreed that she, like Witherspoon had heard concerns from residents over taxes as they pertain to the cost of living in the village, particularly for those on fixed incomes. Lowery also noted that she has similarly heard support for the level of services in the village and wondered if projects such as expansion of the fire station or increasing the police force should be in question.
“I don’t think we’re going to have to disrupt services,” said Witherspoon.
Fahlgren disagreed, saying that staff could revisit the budget to make additional cuts, but that village services would be affected.
“If you say 0%, I don’t know what I’m going to cut,” said Fahlgren. “You’re going to have to tell us what you want to cut.”
Deputy Administrator and Director of Public Services Judd Blau, likewise, told the board that his department did not have any extraneous “fluff” and that any cuts would be noticeable in services.
Trustee Bill Landgraff pointed to proposed purchases that could be cut from the budget: “If you want examples, we don’t really need a drone, and that’s $8,000.”
Police Chief James Olson requested that the board approve the Police Department’s acquisition of an aerial drone for a range of purposes across departments, but most specifically to help locate lost seniors who wander from memory care facilities.
Landgraff, looking at the police budget, also pointed to a proposed JAMAR radar and traffic count unit estimated at $5,000, and a new speed trailer, which would cost around $7,500.
Despite Lowery’s desire to limit the cost of living in the village, she explained that getting the increase in tax down to zero would require “big chunks of specific things,” as opposed to a handful of line-item expenditures.
“We constantly talk about funding for certain things and amendments to the budget,” said Lowery, “I think that can be an ongoing process, so if you have real concerns about spending, it needs to be brought up throughout the year as it comes up.”
Witherspoon told the board that she could “go through and pinpoint some things,” but deferred to staff as experts to identify, “what is an actual need...versus what is a wish list type of thing,” and maintaining “basic services, without the extra fluff.”
Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram interjected to point out the months of work by Fahlgren and village department heads leading to the budget as proposed.
“I don’t know where there is a lot of fluff in this budget, if any,” said Cahill Wolfgram. “I know that the services and projects have gone through the board and we have approved them, costs have gone through the board and we approved it, the positions have come through the board and we approved it.”
Cahill Wolfgram described the proposed budget as a cooperative project between department heads and the board, suggesting it could be considered a political maneuver, “to just say, ‘let’s just give the taxpayers a break.’”
“I think it’s not responsible on our part to have gone through the whole year approving things and then say, ‘give them a break,’” said Cahill Wolfgram. “Let’s go to the State Assembly and say, ‘give them a break,’ let’s go to the feds and say, ‘give them a break,’ let’s go to the State Assembly and say, ‘let’s revise levy limits--let’s take the restraints off so we can operate in a way that would be more efficient as a village.’”
Trustee Jim Simpson told the board that he did not mind going through the budget to find “$5,000 here and there,” but looking at areas such as the library, one of the larger expenses in the budget, “we may have to look at a year that we limit the number of books or videos we buy.”
Trustee Colleen Little spoke up as one of those residents living on a pension, saying that a figure of 2.78% is reasonable and that she trusted the village staff had brought the number as close to zero as possible.
Toward the end of the discussion Trustee Taysheedra Allen sided on supporting the budget as-is, saying “math is math,” and that, “it is not right, fair, or equitable” to approve expenses and then second guess the budget that reflects those actions.
“We can be more efficient with what we approve and put forth,” said Allen.
After Fahlgren again reassured the board that the vote at hand was to bring the budget to the public, not to approve it outright, the board as a whole approved taking the proposed budget forward.