An update on municipal building projects was provided at the Windsor Village Board meeting on Thursday, May 7, as trustees unanimously approved a total of more than $192,000 in related change orders.
The bulk of that money was $184,271 for additional undercutting at the site of the new public works building that’s going to R.G. Huston Company, Inc. The work involves digging out bad soils that would not be able to support a building or road, according to Public Works Director Davis Clark.
“The building projects are going along fairly smoothly, although we had some bumps,” said Clark, singling out the undercutting work as the major issue.
Clark said both the new public works building and police department projects are staying on schedule.
At the public works building site, located off Highway 51 near County Highway V, the foundation is being put in, according to Clark. Clark also said that workers are getting ready to start putting up walls at the new police department, which will be located in downtown Windsor in a village-owned building on Depot Street.
