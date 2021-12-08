Wisconsin Sen. Jon Erpenbach announced today that he will not seek re-election to the state Senate next year, marking the Democrat’s departure from an office he has held since 1999.
Erpenach issued a statement regarding the decision at approximately 11 a.m. this morning.
“Representing the 27th Senate District has truly been an honor and I have been humbled by those who have placed their trust in me to represent their values in the legislature for over 20 years,” said Erpenbach, who was elected to the state Senate in 1998 but cited no reason for the decision to opt out of the 2022 election.
“I would like to thank my family, friends and staff that have supported me throughout my 24 years in state service. I would also like to thank all of the dedicated public employees from each and every state agency that work hard day in and day out to help legislators like me and the constituents we represent. I will miss spending time with all of the wonderful people across the state of Wisconsin that I have met along the way,” Erpenbach added. “I will also miss my Capitol parking space!”
Erpenbach served as the Senate Democratic Leader from 2002 to 2004, but is perhaps best known for his and fellow Democrat’s attempt to block the passage of Act 10 in 2011.
Erpenbach and 13 other Democratic state Senators left the state at that time to delay consideration of then Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s anti-union bill, which eventually stripped public workers of their bargaining power and resulted in reduced pay due to increased cost of benefits.
The Senator has since become a well-known advocate for several other issues.
Wednesday’s announcement that Erpenbach would not seek re-election in 2022 came as news to many residents that have been represented by him the past 24 years. Wisconsin Rep. Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton) released her own statement at 11:15 a.m., congratulating the longtime state Senator and commending him for his service.
“Jon has represented his constituents with deliberation and commitment in the State Senate for many years,” Hesselbein said. “He is one of the finest communicators I have ever met. His concise ability to voice the priorities of his district, his passion for clarifying effective legislation, his extraordinary sense of humor, and his famous one-line zingers will be missed. He has made his mark and created a proud legacy we will remember.”
Erpenbach has served on the state’s Joint Finance Committee since 2015, and is currently finishing his sixth term in office.