Residents of the Village of Windsor have a new recourse to seek approval for outdoor pools that may not conform to village ordinances.
The village board approved them at its meeting on Thursday, Sept. 17, choosing an option that allows staff to enforce lot coverage limitations per zoning district and gives residents a chance to be granted special exceptions through the conditional use permit process.
“We’ve been working on this for a while and staff may have an answer,” said Village President Bob Wipperfurth, before opening discussion on the matter.
Deputy Village Administrator and Director of Economic Development Jamie Rybarczyk said staff spent time looking at rules imposed by other communities, comparing them to Windsor’s.
The two biggest issues: required setbacks and maximum lot coverage.
Rybarczyk admitted that Windsor’s swimming pool requirements were “a little overly regulatory.”
With regard to required setbacks for pools, deemed as accessory structures by the village, Windsor mandates 4 feet on the side and rear of a house if the pool in question is less than 120 square feet and 10 feet if greater than 120 square feet.
By comparison, the Village of DeForest only requires 5 feet on the side and rear of a house, with Waunakee only stipulating 3 feet of setback.
However, the cities of Fitchburg and Middleton both mandate 10 feet of setback on the side and rear of a house, unless the adjoining neighbors agree to a lesser setback. The City of Sun Prairie goes with 3 feet on the side of a home and 5 feet from the rear on a 7,200-square-foot lot, and 15 feet on the side and rear of a home on a 2-acre lot.
Rybarczyk also said, “We’re confident our maximum lot area coverage is reasonable.”
Residential pools in Windsor can only cover 35% of a lot as big as 8,000 square feet and 10% of a 5-acre lot. Figures for Waunakee were not available. In DeForest, the rule is 40% of a 6,000-square-foot lot and 50% of a 2-acre lot.
In the City of Middleton’s residential districts, it’s 35% for a 7,200-square-foot lot and 40% for the same size lot in the City of Sun Prairie, where it’s 10% on a 2-acre lot. Not including driveways, Fitchburg sets its maximum lot coverage at 35% for a 10,000-square-foot lot and 10% for a 1-acre lot.
Rybarczyk presented the board with two options regarding lot coverage. The second would have also called for staff to enforce lot coverage rules, with calculations based only on the square footage of principal and accessory structures per the Windsor Code of Ordinances. Additionally, that option would also have disregarding stormwater management practices.
“I don’t think we should disregard stormwater management with what’s been happening with the environment,” said Trustee Bruce Stravinski.
Such practices could include rain gardens or rain barrels.
Rybarczyk advocated for the conditional use permit process of allowing special exceptions, saying that it allowed the village to give property owners reasonable conditions for their pools.
Rybarczyk also said the accompanying public hearings would give neighbors a chance to share their concerns, while providing due process for residents. Such matters would be addressed by the board.
Trustee Monica Smith agreed. She said, “Coming before the board is the way to go.”
Meanwhile, Trustee Don Madelung offered a small amendment to the motion that was voted on, saying he liked Fitchburg’s policy of not including driveways.
“They’re usually in the front, not in the back, where pools are,” said Madelung.
Ultimately, Madelung’s amendment was not attached to the motion, although Wipperfurth said it was a valid point. Rybarczyk said that if driveways were not included, it would allow for more hardscaping in the front of houses, and he wondered if Fitchburg had the same issues with vehicles kept out front that Windsor did.
Some residents spoke on the issue at the meeting, wondering why Windsor couldn’t bump its maximum lot coverage to 40 percent like other nearby communities. Rybarczyk said they have smaller lot sizes. For example, DeForest’s lots go up to 6,000 square feet. Windsor’s lots are not that small, said Rybarczyk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.