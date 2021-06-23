Editor's Note: The following is the full transcript of a telephone interview with candidate Peter Adams, held on June 18. Adams is the Democratic nominee for the July 13 special election for Wisconsin's 37th District Assembly seat.
How’s campaigning going?
We’ve been covering the district and last week, I think it was Watertown, then Columbus, DeForest, and we’re going to be taking more people and going to DeForest this weekend. So we have a campaign of door knockers, phone bankers, and it is going really well so far, and the connections we’ve made with voters have been really positive so far.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, when we travel the distance, Democrats and people who self-identify as Republicans and also independents, when we talk to them about the issues, people agree a whole lot more than they disagree on issues like infrastructure, education, and things like that.
What they don’t want to see is Democrats in one corner and Republicans in another corner and not getting together and not getting things done. So that’s the message I’ve been bringing to constituents and they’ve been responding positively to that. And I think they are tired of this partisan bickering back and forth, and they want to see things get moving again.
How do you apply taking your experience in Columbus as a city council member to the district and state-level of politics now?
In general the people of Wisconsin by-and-large are a fair-minded people. They are hard working and they want things to get done. They’re out here working 10 or 12 hours a day, sometimes working two jobs, and they expect their legislators to also be at work and getting things done.
So, I mean it’s the same all over. The expectation is that you get elected to the legislature and you’re going to do the work. You’re not there just to collect a paycheck and go make speeches. You have to put in the time and actually do some research to reach out to people and actually get things done. And that’s the same expectation as when they go to work, it’s the same expectation that they will have of their legislators when they go to Madison. That’s it in a nutshell.
In the DeForest-Windsor area a top issue in local elections has been property taxes, whether as a matter of the tax rate or the total resulting from increasing property values. Is there anything that can be done on the state level that can address this issue?
Oh absolutely. Especially when you’re talking about property taxes going up and up and up.
So, I don’t know how much time you have, because I can really go off the rails on this topic.
I’ll keep it general. From 1940 to 1980 we had an economy that was geared toward the middle class. Economics is supply and demand, and from 1940 to 1980 it was a demand-side economy. What I mean by that, is that you have everybody paying their fair share. You had Kohl's and Menards paying property taxes in general, but you also had people at the top 1% paying their fair share of taxes. From 1980 until now we’ve dabbled in supply-side economics, and I’m sure you saw the article where you have the 25 top billionaires paying an effective tax rate of 3.4% --and some years don’t pay anything--and then you have corporations like Kohl’s and Menards that pay little to nothing in taxes.
The money has to come from somewhere to pay for the roads and to pay for the bridges and to pay for schools, and that has been pushed off on municipalities, so if you’re wondering why people’s property taxes keep going up and up, that’s why, because you have situations where the top 1% aren’t paying their fair share and you have corporations that aren’t paying their fair share.
It’s not rocket science, we know what works and we know what doesn’t work. And I think, in talking to people out in the district, they understand that pendulum has got to swing back the other way and it has got to swing back soon. Because there’s not much more blood in the stone that you can squeeze out. So when I get in -- knocking on wood -- hopefully if voters elect me, I will get working on that straight away.
And I will say that you have that $4 billion surplus in the budget right now, and I could be wrong, but the last time I checked Republicans wanted to give that back to everybody in Wisconsin.
No, if you take that money and you re-invest it in roads, bridges, taking lead pipes out of the ground, not only will you spur the demand side of the economy--because for every dollar you spend, a dollar-fifty goes back into the local economies--but you also create a situation where it is tax avoidance in the future, because all of those projects are going to need to get done at some point. It’s like a golden opportunity to do it now so you don’t have to raise taxes on municipalities in the future.
Sorry if I went a little too deep on that one.
Village of Windsor earlier this year passed a resolution requesting the legislature to revisit shared tax revenue among municipalities, would you be open to that idea?
As long as there is an equitable formula that goes with it, whether that is based on need or population, I would have no problem with that, because here in Columbus, over the last couple of years we’ve really been trying to get the lead pipes out of our city, so just using that as an example of an unexpected expense, with greater revenue sharing, that would make life a lot easier in, for instance, getting these lead pipes out of the ground. And it’s a necessity because the lead pipes lead to legionairre’s disease, so it’s a necessity that’s gotta get done.
So anything that makes those public programs or those public health measures easier to attain, I’m all for it, but there has to be a reasonable formula that goes with it. That would be my only caveat.
Over the past few years opioid addiction as an issue has fallen off the radar, but many of the core issues persist. Do you have thoughts on how that phase of our local government passed and what we learned from it?
You’re not alone in noticing the opioid crisis that we’ve got going on. When I was on the city council here in Columbus, we would get the police report every month and they would detail all of the traffic violations and all of the calls they would get, and by-and-large, there would be two or three calls of police officers who were called to an overdose and they had to use Narcan.
So I remember I asked the police chief if this was getting worse or if it was getting better, what level were we at, and he said that it was pretty steady.
How we get there? I’m not sure what is going and on and what is driving people to abuse these drugs, but I will say that more effort has to go into, once they are in the system, rather than doing the whole ‘lock ‘em up’ thing, we should seriously look at rehab, so that these people admit to themselves that they have a problem and so they don’t relapse, because by-and-large, if you go to jail for opioid possession or paraphernalia, as soon as you get out you’re going to try to score again and it’s just a vicious cycle and it gets repeated.
So I think a more proactive way to deal with it is to treat it like a disease: ‘we understand that you have a problem, let us help you kick the habit so you can become a more productive member of society.’ I think that’s a better way to go rather than lock ‘em up, then release them, and rather, rinse, and repeat all over again.
There were some programs that increased resources for treatment and prison diversion in Columbia and other counties, but they seemed to be funded through one-to-five-year grants, that seemed to put those running these programs on a track to be constantly hustling for grants and planning for if one does not come through.
Oh yeah. We have to make a systemic change. You can’t keep relying on that, because it is a band-aid fix is what it is. It’s great that it gets it running so you have data and can say, ‘this is what works, this is what doesn’t,’ and in that respect those are solid programs, but we need a systemic change to get a more permanent solution. I think that is what you are getting at, and I think it has to be law coming from the state legislature.
Would you support an increase in public school funding at a minimum to allow for eligibility for federal COVID relief funding for schools?
My wife is an educator, but you probably knew that. I am….and I have to be careful here because I can go off on a tangent on this for another 15 minutes...essentially the school districts have been crunched, you still have teachers who are out there using their own money to pay for school supplies, and that just shouldn’t be.
In terms of getting more funds through the COVID Relief Act--whatever we can do to get more resources to the school districts to provide fair and equitable education for all students. We can do it, I don’t have any question about that. But getting the COVID relief funds would be a temporary fix and we would need to look at something a little more permanent.
And maybe indexing funding to inflation or something like that, so we don’t have to keep scrambling to get our education up to snuff, because it’s vitally important that we get the next generation of Wisconsinites educated so they can take care of the jobs of tomorrow, because they’re going to have a lot of problems that we’re going to leave for them.
It is in the Wisconsin Constitution that the legislature shall provide for public schooling and equitably provide for schools across districts insofar as is possible. Is that being provided?
You have districts that are the ‘haves’ and you have districts that are the ‘have not’s. If you’re looking at equity, you can look at the Waunakee School District that has world class chefs and facilities that are second to none, and then you go to other school districts that are the have-nots, that struggle to come up with the appropriate technology, so teachers have access to what they need, or quality textbooks.
You can play this game back and forth all across Wisconsin. Are school districts equitable? Oh, gosh no. That’s where the state has to come in. You asked if it is a legal imperative, I would go a step further and say that it is a moral imperative of how we treat our school districts, and so instead of having the haves and the have-nots, we have everybody on the same playing field and so everybody has an equal chance at a quality education.
When we talk about school choice are we fair to families who are not of a faith, or not of a faith represented by church-supported schools?
When you’re talking about taking public money and giving it to private schools through the voucher system, then we do have issues. Because if you’re giving vouchers to private schools, those private schools need to show their test scores and that’s a voluntary system in which not all schools do it. So if you’re going to take public money, you need to show your test scores, number one, and it works like the people that support school choice say, great, but let’s have a more equitable way to do it so we don’t leave public schools behind.
If we’re going to continue with the voucher system, the voucher system needs to be available to all religiously-affiliated schools whether that is for people who are of the Christian faith, Jewish faith, or Muslim faith, we don’t have a national religion in the United States, so it has got to be available for everybody. But again, the most important thing, if you’re taking public money, is that you need to show your test scores.
As legislators are currently discussing redistricting, here in DeForest the village is in three districts. What would you recommend for improving redistricting?
Iowa. We know what works and what works is what they did in Iowa. Iowa has a non-partisan redistricting process and essentially, they try to make them as square as possible. We know what works is what’s in Iowa. It’s really hard to gerrymander a square, so I would go with that.
And I would further add that I understand why the Republicans do the gerrymandering, because they don’t really have much to offer, but that leads to situations where Democrats get 56% of the votes in the Assembly, and wind up with 30% of the seats. That’s minority rule in Wisconsin and that’s by design.
The Republicans know this and they are going to do everything they can to remain in power. They can come to the pond--everybody, not just Republicans, but Republicans, Democrats, and independents, can put pressure on Republicans to stop this, because it is not a sustainable system when you continually have the electorate overwhelmingly voting one way and then you end up with minority rule, that’s not democracy.
What is an acceptable amount of time for someone to be in line to cast a vote in an election before it reflects on the competency of the state?
Buckle up, because you are in my wheelhouse here. I’m going to take a step back and provide a little background. Republican legislatures over the past 10 years have essentially closed down hundreds and hundreds of polling stations throughout the United States.
So where it used to take one or two hours, if it had long lines, now we’re talking that it takes four, six, eight, or even 10 hours to vote. Now you start to look at these bills, like in Georgia, where it is illegal to give water who are standing in line to vote, it makes sense, because now you’re making it a test of endurance and will in order to vote.
That’s anti-democratic, it’s another form of voter suppression there, and it is by design. I will further say that you have other laws, as a result of this election lie, like in Texas, where they banned driving more than two people to vote--you have to get special permission, from the government in Texas, to drive more than two people to vote. Well, who does that target? African Americans who, after church on Sunday, would load up in a bus and go to “Souls to the Polls.” It’s surgical precision what the Republicans are doing.
Look in Wisconsin what they almost got away with prior to the 2020 election, where there was voter caging in Dane County and Milwaukee County, where they will mail out seemingly what appears to be junk mail to Democrats--they’ll maybe look at it and then chuck it away--but really if they don’t send that back, then Republicans can challenge that voter and purge them from the voter rolls. They almost got away with it, but they didn’t thankfully because the Wisconsin State Supreme Court stopped them. But voter suppression is a feature of the Republican Party, it’s not a bug.
And I don’t think they understand...that even Republicans that I talk to in the electorate--in the district--look, people know right from wrong; they know fair from not fair.
It’s going to come back and bite the Republicans and it’s not a question of ‘if’ it’s a question of ‘when.’ Because people are going to get tired of this and if you don’t have public policies that can win on a majority vote, then it’s time to re-examine and re-engage with the constituents to see what the people actually want, instead of trying to limit the voter turnout.
So getting back to how long it should take to vote--it should take one hour, maybe two, max. We’re the richest country in the world, we are the most technologically advanced country in the world, you cannot tell me that we cannot figure out a way to make these lines hum and get people in and out in less than two hours.
Sorry about that, I kind of get fired up when I talk about this.