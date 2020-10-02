An update on various municipal projects was presented at the Windsor Village Board meeting on Thursday, Oct. 1.
Director of Public Works Davis Clark reported on the village’s joint road construction project with Dane County regarding Clinton Road, Highway DM and Willow Street, with Clark noting that Clinton Road has been paved.
“The progress has been better for the second half than the first half of the project,” said Clark.
Clark said he’s heard from some residents thanking the village for the work and saying they are pleased with it, while others have been critical of the project.
As part of the update, Clark said that half of Highway DM has been paved. Workers are in the process of grading that part of the road, and Clark said it should be paved next week.
Some ditches turned out to be deeper than expected, and Clark said it’s been hard for affected residents to understand why. Property owners are responsible for mowing them, he said.
Clark explained that the design of the ditches didn’t turn out the way they thought.
A couple of ditches may need to be redone. Clark said they would be extended to create more of a swale than a deep ditch. Rock may also be added on some so that mowing wouldn’t be necessary.
With regard to the village’s new police department, Clark said officers moved in earlier in the day. There are still a few punch list items to finish, he said, while also noting that officers are “extremely grateful to be in the new building.”
Moving on to the new public works building, Clark said the cupolas are going up, as are exterior panels. Overhead garage doors are expected to be delivered Oct. 12 and will take about a week to install, said Clark.
Clark explained that the public works building project has been delayed by rain and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I went up there, and I thought that it’s looking really nice,” said Trustee Bruce Stravinski.
Clark also reported that the demolition and burning of some properties on Windsor Road, as part of revitalization efforts there, is set to go.
Three properties between the Park Street and nearby railroad tracks are being targeted first. The DeForest Windsor Fire Department is going to be conducting training exercises Oct. 17 and has wanted to use some properties in that area that have been acquired by the village for those purposes.
Clark said the village will go out to bid for removal of fire debris and foundations.
Covered Bridge site plan amended
The Windsor Village Board unanimously approved an amendment to conditional site plan approval for Phase 1 for the Covered Bridge residences to allow phasing in of the club house/fitness center and amenities.
When finished, the complete buildout will cover 18 acres and include 300 multifamily units, outdoor pool, clubhouse/fitness center, a pavilion, putting green, a network of walking paths, a 10,000-square-foot retail/office building, and stormwater management facilities.
The project has been approved by the village. The resolution agreed to Thursday by the village board amends the development agreement between Windsor and Covered Bridge Holdings, LLC, that went into effect May 9, 2019.
The site plan for Phase 1 included a single multi-family housing building with 75 dwelling units and all of the amenities listed above.
The developer, Covered Bridge 1 Residences, LLC, wanted to split up the work into two phases. With its amended conditional site plan, the first, with its estimated value of $1,194,000, would including a single 75-unit multi-family building, with a clubhouse to include a fitness room, yoga studio, locker rooms, outdoor pool and leasing office, the walking paths network and stormwater management facilities. These items would be completed before the issuance of building permits for Phase 2, which has an estimated value of $475,000.
The conditional site plan for Phase 2 will include a single multi-family building with 75 dwelling units, a clubhouse with a bowling alley, clubroom and golf studio, a pavilion, a pickleball court, a dog run and a silo.
These will be completed before the building permits for Phase 3 will be issued. According to the resolution that was approved at Thursday’s meeting, the village board may extend the deadline for completion of Phase 2 amenities if financing issues are encountered.
Trustee Monica Smith said, "I am extremely excited about the project."
Village President Bob Wipperfurth gave the developers credit for coming forth with this proposal. He said he supported the resolution and noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, financing can be hard to get.
