Hard questions were asked of local government leaders and Village of DeForest Police Chief James Olson at a Community Town Hall on policing held Thursday, June 11, via Facebook Live.
The event was created in response to nationwide protests against police brutality and efforts to root out what many believe is systemic racism in law enforcement.
“What we saw in Minneapolis was disgusting and I don’t condone it,” said Olson.
Decrying what he considers “unacceptable behavior” by law enforcement in that case, Olson said his staff is very well trained to manage risk in tense situations.
In opening remarks, Village President Judd Blau said, “I thoroughly reject what happened in Minneapolis,” referring to the death of George Floyd in police custody, captured in a video showing an officer holding his knee on Floyd’s neck.
Blau also cautioned against judging the DeForest Police Department by the actions of those in the George Floyd case. He said police in DeForest have numerous positive interactions with the public during normal patrols and events such as mock crashes and bike rodeos.
Dr. Taysheedra Allen, a member of the DeForest Village Board, was also on the panel with Olson and Blau. As a person of color, she said the fear of law enforcement is generational and was disheartened by what she saw in Minneapolis, and as a mother, she feels anxiety and angst for her 16-year-old son and what he might face in his lifetime.
Dr. Allen is the CEO and founder of Women’s Place and Resource Center, an organization that helps women get back on their feet spiritually, professionally and personally – often after instances of domestic abuse. In that capacity, she works closely with Chief Olson, and they collaborate on community forums like the recent Facebook Live session.
Allen feels such “opportunities are priceless.” She wants every community member to feel valued, that conversations can be had with those who will listen, like Chief Olson.
At the height of its viewership, the Facebook Live session had 80 people watching, with some contributing comments and questions that were answered by panelists. After it was done, more views came. Eventually, the number of views eclipsed 1,300.
Olson talked about how police training needs to change.
“We don’t often look at the prevention side of things,” said Olson, who has implemented measures in the DeForest department that focus on de-escalation of tense situations, especially with use of force.
“The job is to solve the problem, to control the level of response,” said Olson.
Olson also talked about the department’s diversity training and hiring practices that look for implicit bias in police officer candidates. He also discussed how “officer override” could have prevented the incident in Minneapolis. It’s a tactic where a secondary officer steps in for a primary officer if he or she notices that partner is becoming too emotionally charged in a situation.
Olson also explained how the department is using body cameras in an effort to be more accountable and transparent, how the chaplaincy program helps police officers’ mental health and how officers have been trained to offer trauma-informed care to those in crisis.
Panelists fielded a range of questions. One had to do with how the department and the Women’s Place and Resource Center handles domestic abuse cases. Allen talked about how her organization provides resources to “women in need when they have no other place to go” and supports police in such cases.
Cases of domestic violence are traumatic, as Olson emphasized.
“When we arrive on the scene afterward, that’s when a person is truly in crisis,” said Olson. Local police work with Allen’s organization to provide resources. Also, help in dealing with the trauma is available through the district attorney’s office, he said.
Allen was also asked about the WPRC’s discretion and explained that maintaining confidentiality is the top priority in helping women “moving forward and moving on.”
Olson was asked during the Facebook Live session how the department would handle large crowds of protestors. He explained there is a big difference between peaceful protests and rioting, noting that police are there to protect protestors’ rights to peacefully assemble, as guaranteed by the Constitution. Olson also said that law enforcement is also there to protect businesses and residents.
Another viewer asked why veteran police officers are leaving the DeForest department. Olson said the department, which has a staff of 21, including 18 officers and three civilian staff, had gone through a cycle where some officers left for other opportunities. Olson said in such instances, the DeForest department just didn’t have the ability to give them what they were pursuing.
Also, a viewer asked if the DeForest Area School District would continue to have a police liaison officer. Blau said that would be a school board decision, adding that he hasn’t heard of any move to get rid of the arrangement and that the village board wouldn’t stand in the way of any decision on the matter.
Olson said the police department values its relationship with the school district. The department provides one school resource officer (SROs), who fulfills the role on a three-year cycle.
“I think there’s a lot of value to it and a lot of benefits,” said Olson.
Allen said she’s been fortunate to have good relationships with all of the district’s SROs, as have her kids. Having an SRO in the schools allows students to be able to talk to law enforcement officers and to develop a relationship with them.
However, Allen added, “I know that’s not always the case with everybody,” and said she realizes some have had bad experiences with SROs.
Regarding how to deal with the presence of vigilantes walking around openly carrying long guns, Olson said it’s a difficult question. Under the Constitution, he said, they have the right to bear arms and officers cannot infringe on that as long as there is no risk or threat.
Addressing bias among officers was another subject raised by the event. Olson talked about being aware of it during hiring. He explained how Fair and Impartial Policing guidelines can help. The contact theory also comes into play here, according to Olson.
“It states that the more interaction you have with something different than yourself, the more you accept it,” said Olson.
Another question had to do with the department’s recruitment of minority officers. Olson said the department is increasing its efforts in that area. In the recent round of hiring, Olson said that of 65 applicants, three were minorities.
Body cameras and how to report suspicions of drug infractions were also part of the discussion.
“We’re looking for the best fit,” said Olson.
There was also a question about what to tell children in families of color who are scared of dealing with the police.
Allen responded, “What I currently tell them is to acknowledge the fear. It is real. I get scared.”
Allen has started a safe space via Zoom for children of color to voice their questions and concerns and discuss why they are afraid. She said it’s an opportunity to connect with families.
There are other means of establishing a connection with local police, including the department’s Citizens Academy and its Kids Academy, as well as meet-and-greet events.
“I find our police department is very open,” said Blau, adding that if people feel uneasy they could simply visit the department and talk to officers, or even go on a ride-along, once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
Like Allen, Olson said he understands the fears families of color have and believes them to be real. He hopes to build an atmosphere of understanding between the police and the community they serve. Olson also realizes the trust between police officers and citizens is fragile and recent events across the country have broken that trust.
But, Olson added, “Our staff is 100 percent connected to the community, and we want to build a positive relationship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.