In the DeForest Village Committee of the Whole meeting, preceding the Sept. 21 Regular Village Board meeting, board members heard updates from department heads anticipating requests for changes in budgeting.
Police Chief James Olson offered a proposal of adding one sergeant position in the department and reclassifying a lieutenant position as a captain. The additional sergeant position, as planned, would add a management-level position with flexibility to work in different areas, as opposed to, for example, exclusively patrol.
The creation of the captain position, Olson explained, would create a clear second-in-command position. As the department is currently organized, there are two lieutenant positions below the chief, and in the chief’s absence the more senior of the two lieutenants is in charge. If one of the lieutenant positions was reclassified as a captain, it is presumed that the two current lieutenants would each apply, with one being selected and officially designated second-in-command.
Some expenses on the horizon, Olson told the board, include replacement of two vehicles which are now at about 86,000 miles and 95,000 miles. Although many vehicles can be presumed to only begin needing significant repair after 100,000 miles, according to Olson, when estimating total wear-and-tear it bears adding to the miles on the odometer according to how much time the vehicle has been idling, such as during a traffic stop.
The department may also be requesting the purchase of an aerial drone, Olson said, with one specific use being in locating lost individuals such as elderly residents who have roamed away from memory care facilities. Although there would be specific intended uses for the police department, Olson told the board that there would likely be a broad range of applications for such a tool for the village.
Recreation Supervisor Reese MacAskill also brought up a request to create a new full-time position in recreation and community enrichment. The position would work off of the success of recent programs and ramping up of the DeForest Athletic Complex.
“With the AC being in full operations this year it was a lot of time that was added on to my daily work,” said MacAskill, pulling up some figures from between April and August, showing the extensive hours she has worked outside her normal schedule. “Ultimately this position would be in charge of managing the Athletic Complex, working with the rental groups, working with the adult softball leagues...and take over the youth sports and maybe look to increase our adult sports options throughout the year. And also increasing camp opportunities for kids.”
Between increased revenue through programming and opportunities for other budget cuts, MacAskill estimated that a base salary of $42,000 to $45,000 could possibly be covered without increasing the department’s overall budget.
The most significant staffing expense that was discussed later in the Village Board meeting was the search for a village administrator and a finance director. Both positions are currently covered by Steve Fahlgren who is planning for retirement in the coming months.
A search for a finance director is being managed by the staffing and recruiting firm QTI. One complicating factor, Fahlgren explained, is that in looking for a qualified candidate, many of those with experience in public accounting are at a senior level in accounting firms, with a career track that includes becoming a firm partner.
Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram also introduced a draft schedule for the recruitment and selection of a village administrator, starting with approval of Public Administration Associates executive search services’ proposed contract and schedule, approval of position announcement and hiring salary in the first week of October, application materials due in mid-November and selection of finalists at the end of November.
The board agreed in a unanimous vote to proceed with a contract with PAA in finding and hiring a new village administrator.