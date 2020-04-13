Both incumbents in the race for spots on the Windsor Village Board will keep their seats in the only contested local election this spring.
Meanwhile, election results are also in for the DeForest Village Board, which will have two new members, and the DeForest Area School Board.
In Windsor, with both precincts reporting, Monica Smith and Don Madelung came out on top to stay on the board, with Smith garnering 38.2% of the votes and Madelung receiving 37.5%. Smith finished with 1,507 votes, while Madelung totaled 1,483. Challenger Marty Palus finished third with 23.7% of the votes, for a total of 935 votes.
As for the DeForest Village Board, Dr. Taysheedra Allen and William Landgraf will fill the shoes of the outgoing Jeff Miller, who decided not to run again, and Chip Van Meter, who resigned from the board last fall.
Allen tallied 32.3% of the vote, with 1,841 total votes. Landgraf received 1,796 votes, for 31.5% of the vote. Incumbent Colleen Little retained her seat with 35.3% of the vote, as she garnered 2,017 votes.
In the Town of Vienna, both Gary Endres and Ron Rupp ran unopposed, with Rupp receiving 388 votes for 99.7% and Endres garnering 400 votes for 99.8%.
All three candidates up for reelection with the DeForest Area School Board ran unopposed. As of this writing, with only 40% of precincts reporting, Gail Lovick totaled 53.2% of the vote (4,083 votes) and Steve Tenpas (3,518) had 45.9 percent for Village of Windsor seats. Running again for her Town of Burke spot, Linda Leonhart had 99.4% of the vote, with 4,192 votes.
The election took place April 7, but results weren’t released until 4 p.m. on Monday, April 13.
Two seats on the Vienna Town Board were up for reelection, but as of this writing, results for only one of them were listed on the Dane County Clerk web site.
