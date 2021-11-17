The Villages of DeForest and Windsor have each been invited to join the Greater Madison Metropolitan Planning Organization in an effort to connect Madison with surrounding communities
In the Nov. 2 DeForest meeting and a Nov. 11 Windsor meeting, MPO Transportation Planning Manager William Shaefer presented on the MPO Regional Transportation Plan with an aim to lead collaborative planning and funding for sustainable and equitable transportation through the region.
The Greater Madison region, as defined by the MPO includes the city of Madison and the suburbs and rural areas including the Village of Waunakee, Middleton, Verona, Fitchburg, Oregon, Stoughton, Cottage Grove and Sun Prairie. In the northeastern portion of the regional map is DeForest, with the border cutting through the top of the village and cutting through Windsor.
The organization’s board includes 14 seats based on population: five to the City of Madison, one metro, one to towns, three to suburban communities, three to Dane County, and one to the Department of Transportation.
Although the organization does not determine traffic law or determine local projects, it manages transportation use and safety data, develops long-range planning, and approves federal funding.
Funding for the MPO is made up of 85% federal and state funding, and 15% by local matching. Where the offer included input to regional transportation planning and access to data and project funding, the request is for proportional funding from respective municipalities.
The proportional contribution amount for DeForest was set at about $3,900 which has been included in the 2022 DeForest Budget, to be addressed by the board on Dec. 7.
Other communities have started below their proportional level and worked from there. Overall, Schaefer noted that it is estimated that each 20 cents of local contribution will leverage 80 cents of federal funding.
The Village of Windsor opted for a halfway approach, agreeing to $1,000 versus the full $2,000 recommended in their proposal.
The Village of Windsor, in their previous board meeting, received a safety report on traffic along County Highway CV/Lake Road around Gray Road and Innovation Drive, which Trustee Monica Smith brought up as a point of comparison.
“That’s more detailed than we would do,” said Schaefer, noting a comment from Smith that CV and Highway 19 was an ongoing issue. “CV and 19 is a real problem, I’m aware of that.”
Disbursement of funding is based in part on traffic counts and numbers of reported crashes, but which, Trustee Bruce Stravinski, who previously served on the MPO for three years, commented that Windsor may not rank among the highest priority transportation projects.
“I see that traffic counts, severity of crashes, frequency of crashes and road conditions are probably the four main criteria in determining who gets the funding,” said Stravinski. “And when you look at traffic counts, Windsor would never even be close to Madison or Sun Prairie.”
Also noting that if municipalities were not contributing, the balance would be covered by the city of Madison, Stravinski said that he was torn as to what Windsor should pay as a “fair share.”
Schaefer clarified that although that assessment is generally true, Madison was did not fill in those gaps in the past year and that, further, $3,000 of federal funding not used by another state MPO had become available for Madison area communities.
Trustee Kristine Schmidt asked Schaefer what Windsor-specific projects have gone forward in the past, to which Schefer explained that as the village has not applied in the past, it has hence not been a recipient. However, a potentially relevant project, according to Schaefer, has been the funding of reconstruction of County Highway M, which though not in the village, would presumably help the village.
When the board revisited the issue later in the meeting to make a decision Stravinski pointed out, was that with the MPO working on a five-year project schedule and Windsor growing as fast as it is, the village wouldn’t be able to use MPO funding for immediate necessities, such as renovation of County Highway CV.
Board members eventually agreed to a $1,000 buy-in as a trial phase of the program, Trustee Ed Wall saying, “we’ll know pretty quick.”
Village President Bob Wipperfurth, in moving to approve the plan, described the amount as “symbolic,” and saying, “it’s about building relationships.”
The motion received unanimous support, though Schmidt took a moment to clarify that her support was conditional, assuming that this would be only a one year commitment to be revisited.