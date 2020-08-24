The Windsor Village Board authorized staff to challenge 2020 population estimates from the state at its meeting Thursday, Aug. 20.
The preliminary estimate as of Jan. 1 for the village was 8,230, which translated to an increase of 133 people over 2019 and an increase of 1,885 people, or approximately 29.71 percent, since the 2010 Census.
Population estimates are used for determining state revenue sharing distribution. According to a memo to the board from Village Clerk Christine Capstran, an incorrect estimate could affect Windsor’s revenue sharing distribution, as well as its portion of various shared contracts from year to year.
Using its math, the village figures its total population should have increased by nearly 200 people, not 133.
In 2019, Windsor reported new construction of 66 single-family units, plus 10 two-family units.
Windsor’s average household size is 2.75 persons in owner-occupied households, along with 1.81 persons in renter-occupied homes.
Windsor figures the 66 single-family units from 2019 new construction would result in an 181.50 persons added to its population, while the 10 two-family units would equal in an additional 18.10 persons.
Village officials used the same methodology last year to appeal Windsor’s population estimates. Originally, state figures showed an increase of 264 people, but Windsor’s challenge resulted in an increase of 302.
“Historically, DOA (Wisconsin Department of Administration) data has supported a correlation between housing units added and the resulting population estimate,” wrote Capstran in the memo. “Windsor has very little housing stock that sits unoccupied.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.