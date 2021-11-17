At Tuesday’s DeForest Village Board meeting, in a packed room primed for yet another battle over land use, development and conservation, all business was set aside to take a moment to appreciate one woman for committing herself to the village and ensuring the democratic rights of its citizens.
DeForest Village Board President Jane Cahill Wolfgram introduced a resolution honoring Village Clerk and Deputy Administrator LuAnn Leggett for 16 years of service to the community. Among Leggett’s achievements during those years, Cahill Wolfgram pointed to, most recently, Leggett’s work ensuring village and board business proceeded throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including rapid adoption of new digital platforms and remote procedures.
Among the tasks that Leggett carried out through that period was also the already-challenging responsibility of overseeing elections with DeForest residents voting in a variety of districts, with correspondingly complicated ballots, in a historically contentious electoral environment.
The resolution highlighted this saying, “LuAnn Leggett has maintained the motto, ‘We will work to allow every voter who has the right to vote, the ability to vote.’”
Former Village Board Trustee Jason Kramar returned to Village Hall to express his gratitude, saying, “From the bottom of my heart, and probably anybody who has ever sat in one of those chairs, I just want to thank you. Your contributions are far too numerous to mention...Truly, I don’t know if there is anything that happens in this village that you haven’t put your mark on in the last 16 years.”
Specifically, Kramar thanked Leggett for being there to help citizens who get a head of steam and an interest in public affairs navigate the legal and administrative ins and outs of getting on a ballot and running for office.
Village Administrator and Finance Director Steve Fahlgren credited Leggett for leading “the front of the house,” at Village Hall and providing leadership for the staff and even grooming staff members to take over for her upon her exit.
Over the past year, leading up to this exit from public service, Leggett has transferred responsibility to Deputy Clerk Calli Lundgren who has increasingly become an active participant of Village Board meetings.
Judd Blau explained that he had learned to appreciate Leggett as the village’s director of public services and deputy administrator, and previously as the village board president.
“I can say you were always the most helpful to provide anything to anybody,” said Blau. “And if you didn’t know the answer, you found it out pretty quick for us.”
In addition to a formal resolution of recognition, Cahill Wolfgram presented Leggett with a plaque recognizing her service with a framed copy of the newspaper story announcing Leggett’s arrival at Village Hall.
“What can I say,” said Cahill Wolfgram, “you have helped me through many, many dilemmas and I appreciated it when I was a consultant and a trustee, and now as village president, but also as my friend, and I will miss you.”
Responding to the outpouring of appreciation, Leggett started by thanking Fahlgren for believing in her and mentoring her, “as a supervisor and as a friend,” and also thanking board trustees both current and former trustees.
“This job is difficult, but when we come to the board, the board listens and allows us to serve,” said Leggett.“
Leggett was interrupted for a second as a stray voice came through the speakers from one of the lines of the meeting’s Zoom chat.
“Finally, I have to say to the staff, both the staff that are here and the staff that are not here,” said Leggett, “they do so much work and they are the unsung heroes, and they are amazing. They really put their heart and soul in this community and make sure it is a better place to live, to work and to play. And that isn’t just a slogan, it is truly how the staff feels and so I thank them for allowing me to be a part of their work family.”
Leggett then returned to managing the business and production of the meeting as it ran into the night.