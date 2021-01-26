Back in early March, DeForest Police Chief James Olson came before the Village Board with a request for approval in regards to a new camera system for the police department.
The request was for new cameras in all squad cars and new body-worn cameras for all officers. The Board asked Olson to do more research on other products and come back at a later date.
Olson returned with his request during the Board’s Jan. 19 meeting with that extra research. In March, he requested the Getac system, and did so again 10 months later.
On Jan. 19 the Board gave unanimous approval of the Getac system purchase.
According to a memo from Olson, he evaluated several products. He researched four systems — Getac, the Panasonic Arbitrator (the current system being used by the department), Watch Guard and Axon. Olson and staff also spoke to representatives of each system, viewed each product, and spoke to other departments who use each system to get feedback. Product testing and evaluation also took place for all systems to see which best met the needs of the department.
Olson listed the pros and cons, as well as the price of each system. He said that the Getac system was the best fit for the department and the most fiscally responsible for the village.
The cost is $59,000 for the necessary equipment, with an additional $5,000 for changeover from Arbitrator to Getac — which will be done through Belco Vehicle Solutions.
“The Getac system has cloud-based storage, blue tooth trigger to activate body cameras with the activation of the emergency lights, crash sensors, and rear seat camera and microphone,” Olson wrote in his memo. “Unlike many of the competitors, the Getac system operates independent of the mobile data computer. This will increase the performance of our mobile data computers as we currently experience significant challenges with the Arbitrator system when using the computer.”
The Getac system updates each device itself, instead of staff currently having to manually update each piece of equipment with a flash drive. Officers can also review video from their vehicle before it is uploaded to the cloud. A monitor allows officers to control the in-car video camera.
DeForest Lieutenant Bob Berg and Sergeant Matt Ritzema also talked to the Fort Atkinson Police Department, which uses the Getac system, and received overwhelming positive feedback about the product and technical support.
Getac offers the ability to share videos via email and uses facial recognition in its redaction software, Olson said.
“This provides the ability to more easily redact video, then send a link to citizens and professionals making open records requests,” he said.
The department already has $36,000 earmarked from lapsed funds from 2019 for the purchase, and $18,000 that was included and approved in the 2021 Police Department Capital Budget. Olson is requesting an additional $10,000 to complete the purchase.
Village Administrator and Finance Director Steve Fahlgren said he supports the request and will identify funds to transfer. Olson hopes that the conversion can take place in March.
The other systems
Panasonic Arbitrator — The DeForest Police Department currently uses this camera system. Olson said the department has encountered numerous challenges such as problems with uploading video, connectivity loss to microphones and video capture issues.
Also, the system does not allow for easy redaction, according to Olson. The time to download video is time consuming for the entire department, and Olson is concerned about the quality of the product.
The cost would be $69,400 and takes into consideration use the current computer server, which would possibly need to be upgraded to meet the new video format
Watch Guard (Motorola) — With an $88,220 price tag, Olson considered this system more rugged than others. The forward-facing camera is larger than others and the system does not allow for email transmission. Another concern was the battery life for the body-worn camera.
Axon — Olson said the product is well-known in law enforcement, as its manufacturer also makes Taser brand products. The system is used by some of the larger departments across the country.
Additional costs would come with the system, such as an in-car router and individually assigned body-worn cameras. Olson said he has had “great personal experience” with the system, but “the $226,000 price tag was just too much.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.