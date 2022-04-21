The village of Windsor is planning for a three-phase municipal campus development to center on Windsor Road between Depot Street and Sunset Meadow Drive. The multi-year plans include adding a village hall, an incubator business space, improvements to public facilities like Fireman’s Park, and off-street parking for the facilities and park users.
The element of this project that Village Administrator Tina Butteris and Deputy Administrator Jamie Rybarczyk are happiest with is the trust and cooperation of the property owners who negotiated with the village. The village did not use its eminent domain powers to acquire any of the property it needed to complete the phases.
“What Windsor accomplished is unprecedented,” Butteris said. “The village leadership was out front and talking with village residents about this. There wasn’t time pressure to get it done.”
The concept plan has changed in the past four years. Rybarczyk said the village hopes to have more definite modeling and design plans by fall.
“We want the community to have the buy-in,” Butteris said. “I’m glad we were successfully able to meet more needs of the residents.”
The first phase will start south of Windsor Road, with enhancements to Fireman’s Park. The park has three youth baseball diamonds now. The plan would add a new shelter and concession stand and restrooms as well as 60 and 93 parking space lots.
The final pieces of the puzzle include soil testing and approval of a county stormwater plan so some details may vary from the conceptual drawings. There is potential to move the current playground closer to the new shelter. The existing shelter will remain.
The village plans to expand its multi-use pathway system through the park. The village is working with Arts Wisconsin on possible outdoor public art space.
The park is also home to the village’s high-capacity well and a communications utility hub and those facilities will remain in place.
The first phase of the plan is expected to be ready in 2024. The village hopes to schedule work with the least disruption of park usage.
The funding for the first phase has already been budgeted by the village.
The second phase will be a new municipal building on the north side of Windsor Road. The village has looked at five, 10, and 20-year needs and a two-story, 16,800 square foot facility meets those challenges. The Windsor municipal building is currently on Mueller Road, east of Hwy 51. The village uses 4,500 square feet of the building, with the rest used by the Dane County Sheriff’s Department.
Moving to Windsor Road would centralize the municipal campus to most of the village’s population and support businesses in the neighborhood with more traffic.
The new, larger building would include a community space and potential election polling location.
The new municipal building would sit east of the existing post office. The village owns the current Windsor Post Office building. It is reaching out to the post office to determine its future needs. A post office could be added to the area currently designated as a 6,000-square foot municipal building addition.
A shared parking lot off Windsor Street or Sunset Meadow Drive will give users another 58-acre parking lot to use with the municipal buildings or a planned incubator office space which could be divided as needed.
The large parking lots will serve events held at the park or municipal building. The village is also looking into options for creating a modern, outdoor skating area in season.
The village hopes to make the second phase a 2024-25 project.
The third phase along Depot Street is slated for 2026. It would serve a variety of community needs.
It would have parking for park-and-ride or vanpool services for area residents. The long property along the railroad tracks would include an indoor/outdoor farmers market pavilion on one end and a park shelter and bandstand on the other.
The long-range possibility for the strip is a passenger rail depot shelter. The current rail line between Madison and Portage sees almost daily freight traffic. If commuter rail services or a link to Amtrak services at Portage and beyond are ever established, Windsor would be well positioned as a hub.
The area is just south of the Windsor Police Department building and public services garage. The village contracts with the Dane County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement services.
The Village of Windsor is a relatively new concept for a longtime community. The rural Dane County town surrounded the village of DeForest, which was incorporated in 1903. As both grew, Windsor residents decided the best way to navigate the area’s rapid expansion was to incorporate in 2016.