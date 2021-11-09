The Village of Windsor Board of Trustees, in their Nov. 4 meeting, officially introduced new interim member Ed Wall.
Among six candidates who filed letters of interest, according to Village President Bob Wipperfurth, two finalists were chosen by Wipperfurth and Village Administrator Tina Butteris, of which the board selected Wall.
Wall introduced himself, explaining that he and his wife have lived in Windsor for 21 years since moving from New Hampshire. Wall’s wife had come from Wisconsin, her father being a member of the Madison Fire Department.
“We bought a house from this guy named Madelung,” said Wall, referring to former Village Board Trustee Don Madelung who resigned from the board in August, “and we’ve been there since.”
Wall gave a review of a 30-year career in government, primarily through law enforcement and public safety, working for many years as a detective in narcotics and eventually hired by Wisconsin Governor Jim Doyle to lead Emergency Management before returning to criminal investigation.
In 2012 Wall was appointed to be the Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections by Governor Scott Walker where he served for four years in an increasingly contentious role as the department dealt with issues of overcrowding, understaffing and both staff and inmate safety concerns in Columbia Correctional Institution and Waupun Correctional Institution, as well as abuse allegations a Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons. Wall resigned in 2016, two years later releasing a book, Unethical — Life in Scott Walker's Cabinet and the Dirty Side of Politics.
After retiring, he joined the New Hampshire IT company Netshield in an advisory capacity as part of an internal investigation, which led to his appointment to the company’s board of directors and being named president and CEO through January 2019.
Recently, Wall has been the Executive Director of the DeForest Housing Authority and in October became a director of the United Way Dane County.
Zero-Lots and Ethics Debates
Subsequently in the meeting, the Board of Trustees approved an ordinance allowing zero-lot line zoning, previously recommended by the Planning Commission, with a unanimous vote for the change.
Butteris also introduced a proposal, which she described as starting with proposed edits evolving into revision of Chapter 2 of the Village Code. Included in that revision was the creation of an ethics committee.
Trustee Monica Smith described being uneasy about the prospect of trustees being on an ethics board without relevant legal experience or expertise.
Attorney William Cole explained that in the ordinance the trustees could elaborate on what authorities such a committee would have, but that in most communities they function in an advisory role and also a disciplinary role receiving complaints and holding “a mini trial” and administering penalties if necessary.
Cole told the board that in around half the communities in which he provides legal services, there are such committees and it is “something that people like to propose,” with a code of ethics generally being an unobjectionable concept.
“But what I’ve seen in practice is that oftentimes they can get weaponized,” said Cole, “and if you have a Village Board that is very split into two different factions, if one faction has control of that ethics committee...it has a way of tearing a community apart.”
In cases where one side of a complaint believes the matter is wholly political and “pretextual,” and the other insists it is entirely sincere, the issues can become more problematic on a different scale. Cole also estimated that state statutes and other relevant laws and regulations at different levels cover about everything any local code of ethics would want to address.
“It is somewhat redundant,” Cole said of local ethics code, “and has the potential to be used for nefarious purposes. On the advice side of things, the benefit is that it can give a somewhat non-legal perspective.”
At the end of the discussion Wipperfurth told the board, “I think I would like to go back and think about this one a little more,” saying that the issue would be revisited after further vetting by Cole and others.
Committee Appointments
As Wall officially joined the board in place of Madelung, there was the additional question of what would become of Madelung’s former committee assignments.
Wipperfurth nominated Wall to replace Madelung on the Fire Board and as a member of the Community Development Authority. Kristine Schmidt would be coming off the CDA and appointed to Madelung’s former position on the Parks Committee. Last, Wipperfurth would be taking Madelung’s palace on the Token Creek Conservancy Committee.