During its committee of the whole and regular board meeting, the DeForest Village Board was in favor of increasing the utility rates for sewer and stormwater beginning Jan. 1.
No action was taken at its Nov. 17 meetings, but the matter will be acted upon at one of its December meetings.
Currently, village residents were projected to pay $87 in stormwater utility taxes for 2021 ($7.25 per month). It would be an increase of 3.6% from 2020 ($84 yearly). The yearly rate was $78 for 2019.
Village Administrator and Finance Director Steve Fahlgren suggests bumping up the 2021 number even more. If the village chose to stay at or near current charges, Fahlgren said the utility would face a cash deficit in 2024.
“The utility would actually have no reserves to take care of unforeseen circumstances,” he said in a memo to the board. “It may be more fiscally responsible to increase the 2021 rates or have a plan for annual increases for a number of years in a row.”
The increase would equate to residents paying 25 cents more per month for the utility.
The board was in general agreement to raise the yearly taxes to $90 for 2021 ($7.50 per month), and continue a $3 yearly increase (25 cents a month) for each of the two following years — $93 in 2022 ($7.75 per month) and $96 in 2023 ($8 per month).
For the sewer rates, in order to stay ahead of the curve, it was suggested to have an increase of 7.6% in those taxes for 2021. Again, the board was in general agreement of those potential changes.
In other news, the only official action taken during the meeting was that the board approved the resolution which ratifies the Collective Bargaining Agreement and Memorandum of Understanding between the village and the Wisconsin Professional Police Association/Law Enforcement Employee Relations (WPPA/LEER).
GRB Academy requesting village-sanctioned status
Greg Reinhard came before the board to request that his Greg Reinhard Baseball Academy (GRB) be a sanctioned user group for the new athletic complex in DeForest.
Currently, the village has five sanctioned groups — Windsor Heat, DeForest Windsor Baseball, DeForest Area Youth Football League, Norski Soccer Club and the DeForest Area School District. By being a sanctioned user, the groups and organizations receive preferential treatment when it comes to using village fields and the payments that go along with the usage. Those teams also are given priority when it comes to scheduling events for certain fields.
Under a current ordinance, sanctioned groups must be nonprofit and be local or “comprised primarily of village residents.” GRB has nonprofit status, but is not comprised of primarily village residents. There are village residents who play on GRB teams, however. Also, GRB doesn’t fully operate as a nonprofit because Reinhard said when financing his building, by not doing so, it made the process smoother. An ordinance change would be needed for GRB to become a sanctioned user group.
Reinhard noted that he feels he is local due to the fact he pays village taxes from his Windsor complex on North Towne Road.
He also said that the sole basis of his request was so that GRB could have the priorities when it comes to scheduling events at the complex. Reinhard was OK if the board wanted him to pay the non-sanctioned rates, as he currently does, but would prefer the lower rates if being sanctioned.
Sanctioned groups pay $25 per year to use fields for practice — with use whenever space is available — and $30 per field for games and tournaments. GRB would like to host multiple tournaments a year. For non-sanctioned groups, the yearly practice fee is $62.50 for dirt fields and $75 for turf (Athletic Complex). Those fees rise to $125 per dirt field for games and tournaments and $150 per turf field. If a sanctioned group held a Friday-Sunday tournament, the cost would be $360, but for non-sanctioned groups, the fees would be $1,650 for the weekend tournament.
Reinhard said that GRB events would bring in a lot of traffic to the DeForest area. Trustee Jason Kramar agreed that GRB being at its Village of Windsor location brings “a lot of economic drive” to DeForest.
Fahlgren noted that GRB is a “home team” for the DeForest area and that the village needs to find a way to get them on village fields. He said GRB has a marketing piece within it which “benefits the community and that’s hard to measure.”
Village President Judd Blau was in favor of changing the ordinance to allow GRB to be a village-sanctioned group, while the rest of the board seemed to be split when having the discussion.
A resolution will be drawn up for the board to take action to approve or deny the sanction for GRB at a later meeting.
Village rec programs to be virtual
Due to the new Executive Order put forth by Public Health Madison and Dane County that limits indoor gatherings, it presents a change for all village recreational programs.
Recreation Supervisor Reese MacAskill said that all programs will now be in the virtual format.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.