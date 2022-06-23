Director of Public Services Judd Blau gave the DeForest Village Board an update on Fireman’s Park construction. He said phase IV will begin after July with plans to finish by mid-September.
At some point in the construction, the Tuesday farmers market will relocate to the north side of the library building and set up in the rock concert area.
The project includes adding pickleball courts and lightning for pickleball and the basketball court. Other recreational features are also planned.
Village crews are planning to relocate a shelter from Fireman’s Park to the dog park.
The Village of DeForest will move forward with a survey of community members about an outdoor pool facility. The questions will gauge interest and opinions on various aspects of a project such as cost and location.
The village’s pool study committee has looked at several location options for an outdoor pool, with the Fireman’s Park area rating the highest on the scale.
The board got a high-end cost estimate on a pool project at its last meeting. That estimate was a $238 a year tax levy impact on a $400,000 property in the first year of service.
Fundraising and cost reduction would reduce that impact.
The board is considering a referendum vote for the project if it decides to move to that level of planning.