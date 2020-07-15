Neighbors from Deforest, Windsor, and surrounding areas will gather for weekly vigils for racial justice beginning Monday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.
Vigil attendees will meet at the corner of Vinburn and Main. They will be held every Monday in August in the same location. Social distancing and other health recommendations will be observed. Bring a sign or come to simply bear witness.
Vigils will focus on bringing continued awareness to issues of racial justice in the community and the nation. They follow the March for Racial Justice, held in DeForest on June 18, which drew over 450 people showing support for addressing the effects of racism.
For more information, contact Stuart at 608 513 0724 or Stuartstotts@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.