The Wisconsin legislature gaveled in and out of session on Tuesday, refusing to discuss healthcare and state recovery programs on the agenda brought by Gov. Tony Evers.
The special session was called by Evers through Executive Order #116, in order to discuss a wide-ranging bill which would have expanded BadgerCare health care coverage in the state and investing roughly $1 billion in funds freed up through support by the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The governor called out Republican legislators in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s breathtaking that after a year of working to prevent us from responding to COVID-19, Republicans would rather keep playing politics with our economic recovery than invest $1 billion into our state’s economy and support communities in their own districts,” said Gov. Evers. “I think we should be doing everything we can to make sure our economy bounces back from this pandemic, and this special session was about finding common ground and getting bipartisan support for our efforts. Clearly, it’s disappointing Republicans don’t seem to take that responsibility seriously, and they’ll have to explain to Wisconsinites why they made the decision they did today.”
In a letter to Evers signed Tuesday by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, and Joint Finance Committee Co-Chairs Rep. Mark Born and Senator Howard Marklein, Republican legislative leaders described potential expansion of BadgerCare as needless, wasteful, and damaging to Wisconsin’s health care system.
“Wisconsin provides quality, affordable coverage for all those who need it and expanding the program would simply lead to more people on a taxpayer funded government program and more expensive private plans for others,” the letter read. “Expanding Medicaid as you have proposed is unneeded and even reckless in a state that has no coverage gap and has an effective reinsurance program. We will continue to provide essential BadgerCare services to those who truly need it while protecting taxpayers and helping provide an environment that promotes a thriving economy for all of Wisconsin.”