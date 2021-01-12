The Village of DeForest will be accepting design proposals for a playground at Sunnybrook Park. The park, located on the west end of the village, is accessible via a trail adjacent to 519 Riverside Drive.
One design proposal will ultimately be selected — and put out for bid — for the site, which is an existing park with a shelter and trails nearby.
The public will have its chance to vote on the favorite design, much like the chosen theme for the Fireman’s Park splash pad.
In a project outline presented by Parks Supervisor and Public Services Project Coordinator Greg Hall at the Jan. 5 village board meeting, he noted that the village would like to see approximately 40% of the play equipment budget geared toward inclusive play components. Also, certain features should be considered:
— A wheelchair ramp directly off the sidewalk to platform/s (this will be a required piece);
— Platform/s up to 8 feet high;
— Variety of components to include climbers, slides and overhead bars;
— Variety of accessible components to include panels, rockers; and
— Double swing for both adults and toddlers.
The budget for the project will be $55,000 — not to be exceeded — which includes all materials and installation costs. The project will go out for bid after the Feb. 4 proposal deadline passes.
Also, proposals for the playground must meet all Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) guidelines, as well as all American Disability Act (ADA) regulations for playground equipment. Proposals should have separate areas for 2-5 and 5-12-year olds. At least 70% of play equipment should be geared toward ages 5-12 (with a ramped play structure), with the other 30% for ages 2-5.
Approximately 40% of overall play feature budget should be focused on ADA accessibility and inclusive design. The playground design must include a swing set of 10-feet high for two belt swings and a separate 8-foot high swing set with two baby seats and one ADA swing package. Consideration for adding a double swing for adult and toddler should also be done. The play design should also balance physical, sensory and social benefits. Lastly, ASTM Certified Playground Wood Mulch Surface must be at a one-foot depth surrounding all play and swing areas.
Village Attorney Al Reuter noted that companies will submit the designs so they can bid on the project, adding that it will probably be the same person/company that the village selects for both (winning design and winning bid).
After all are received, village staff will review and rank the proposals from Feb. 8-10. During the week of Feb. 11, the top three will be sent out for a public poll. The village plans to award the contract for design, with other firms noted of the results in March.
DeForest PD received $10,000 COVID-19 grant
It was approved for the DeForest Police Department to receive a Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Grant in the amount of $10,000.
Funds will be used by the department to more effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The equipment purchased will improve the response by allowing it the ability to fund work from home options, cleaning supplies, and personal protective equipment (PPE). The funds will also allow the department to mitigate its potential exposure to the virus.
Other news
At the Jan. 5 meeting, the board thanked Judd Blau for his 12 years of service to the village as a trustee and village president.
“Mr. Blau has been an integral part of the improvements of infrastructure,” the resolution reads, which includes several project completions, adding to the growth of DeForest.
Blau resigned as village president in December, and then began as Public Services Director on Jan. 4.
The board then posthumously honored Myra Josephson for her dedicated volunteerism throughout the village. She served on the police commission for 18 years, the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center and Half Century Club for five years, and was an election worker for 14 years. She also volunteered for more than 15,000 hours at St. Mary’s Hospital.
“That’s what makes DeForest great, people like Myra,” Landgraf said.
