Younger members of the community will get a chance to fish with Dane County Sheriff’s Department deputies who staff the village of Windsor Police Department with this year’s Cops and Bobbers event.
The event will be June 4 at the Token Creek DNR ponds. The event is for youth 15-and-under with a parent or guardian. It is free fishing weekend in Wisconsin, so adults do not need a license. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. with fishing until 10:30 a.m.
“This is a chance for us to connect with the community and build relationships,” Deputy Hayley Collins said. “It’s a chance for the kids to see us outside of the law enforcement context.”
There will be food and refreshments prizes at the shelter at the Old Mill site is the conservancy park.
Windsor does not have a separate police agency; it contracts with the Dane County Sheriff’s Department for staff which operate out of the Northeast Precinct building which houses the village hall and facility in the Windsor Road area.
The village of Windsor has returned to full coverage with the addition of deputy Steve Colbrook to the rotation. Colbrook will work 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. shifts. Windsor has village coverage from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m.
Collins and Detective Dritan Lazami are part of the committee working to implement Dane County ‘s 30 by 30 pledge. The pledge means the county force will be filled by at least 30 percent women by 2030.
Collins said efforts include recruitment, advertising, and promotion. “We are trying to engage women at an early age with good positive interactions,” she said.
Collins said the conversation with women who are interested in law enforcement careers is different. While the image of a law enforcement officer may include strength or physical size, the ability to be a good communicator is the heart of daily interactions. “We want to break the stigma that only men can do this job,” she said.
Collins comes to law enforcement in a traditional method of schooling, but she said people who can do the job are coming to the profession after other careers and at older than normal ages.
She said the sheriff’s department is also looking for a variety of people to fill professional staff positions such as jail clerks and jail staff.
“You don’t have to be perfect to apply to us. You may not be a shoe-in even if you are a criminal justice major,” Collins said.
Lazami is an example of someone who brings a different background to law enforcement. He grew up and began his career in the former Yugoslavia before coming to the United States. He said he has found the department respects ideas and solutions coming from the ranks.
“Our goal is to reflect the community we serve,” Collins said.
Collins feels the Windsor officers and DeForest Police Department get along well and support each other. The family connection in law enforcement is strong this week as those lost in the line of duty are remembered in Washington D.C. and Madison at national and state memorial events and in daily observations.
Collins will be part of the Dane County honors team May 20 during the formal observation at the Capitol square memorial. The name of Deputy Rich Treadwell, who died from Covid-19 contracted in the line of duty, is one of the most recent names added to the memorial. “We want to continue to honor his family and let them know they are still a part of the sheriff’s department family,” she said.