Trustee Brad Mueller is resigning from the Windsor Village Board.
The announcement came at Thursday’s village board meeting. The reason given is that Mueller is moving out of the district.
“It’s a life stages thing,” said Mueller.
Village President Bob Wipperfurth said that the board will take up how to handle the vacancy at its next meeting.
Wipperfurth said he’s always respected Mueller’s unique perspective.
“You’ve always come well-prepared, and you deal with the public extremely well.”
Mueller said his years on the board have been a lot of fun.
“I remember the first time I walked into the common room, just to observe,” said Mueller. “I wanted to make sure it was a group I could get along with. I remember talking to Bob and saying, ‘You guys don’t mess around, and I respect that.’”
Mueller has lived in Windsor for 14 years, according to the bio on the Village of Windsor web site.
His current term started in 2019.
