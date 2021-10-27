DeForest Area School District Superintendent Eric Runez was a guest presenter in the DeForest and Windsor Village Board meetings as he reviewed the last year and gave a summary of the district's financial standing.
Appearing at DeForest's Oct. 19 meeting and Windsor's Oct. 21 meeting, Runez ran through the high points of the past year and a few of the new developments that are on the horizon.
Lower taxes and more students
Among those, he brought some highly anticipated figures for local officials: the pending mill rate for property owners.
Runez explained that following the approval of the most recent referendum, the district received a AA+ bond rating from Standard and Poor's, a level of credit held by only a handful of districts in the state.
"It has significantly paid off for our district and our community," said Runez. "We avoided nearly $40 million in interest with our $125 million referendum. It has a direct impact on what we are levying...interest rates, as you know, are so favorable that we refinanced the 2015 referendum as well--the remaining portion of that."
In 2019, when announcing the details of the plan as it would affect local taxpayers, administrators were estimating a mill rate of $12.78, but the mill rate, with final data, as approved in the Oct. 25 Board of Education meeting, came in at $10.72.
A core issue in the financial viability of public schools is stable or increasing student enrollment. Dropping enrollment results in less financial resources, which can spur even further withdrawal. Although it was a worry in the 2020-2021 school year, it has not materialized.
“Our enrollment 4K through 12 is up over 4,000 for the first time," said Runez, "so although we saw a slight tip in enrollment during the pandemic year, we have since bounced back and some of that is due to open enrollment as well.”
Runez also ran through ongoing construction projects following the completion of Harvest Intermediate School and the first phase of the high school's renovation.
At the Windsor Village Board meeting Village President complemented Runez for the district's ongoing financial stability: "I’ve always been impressed with the school district in using dollars, you’re very efficient with them and I think that is reflected in your bond rating, so kudos to the school for using taxpayer dollars wisely. I appreciate that since we all pay into it.”
As Goes Wisconsin
While Runez was available and speaking about the general state of the district Wipperfurth asked about a couple of the educational trends that have broken through to national media coverage.
Wipperfurth asked Runez if he would comment on the divisiveness experienced in many school districts and, separately, ongoing conversations regarding "Critical Race Theory."
“I’m pleased to share that though there has been divisiveness and frustration, it has been nothing like what some of my colleagues have experienced across the country or even here in Wisconsin," said Runez. "I look at our two resignations (in July and August) and they were not because of the way the board has been treated--I can tell you that with 100% confidence."
Nationally, and particularly in Wisconsin, Boards of Education have seen increasingly hostile public meetings, at times escalating to the point of threats against board members and their families, often surrounding mask mandate debates. For example, in September a member of the Beaver Dam school board resigned, citing protests at his house and vehicles idling in front of his home when one of his children was home alone.
On Oct. 4 the U.S. Justice Department announced that Attorney General Merrick Garland had issued a memo stating that the department would open communication with local officials and law enforcement over threats against school board members and school administrators.
“Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation’s core values,” wrote Garland. “Those who dedicate their time and energy to ensuring that our children receive a proper education in a safe environment deserve to be able to do their work without fear for their safety.”
Runez told the Windsor board that although he was well aware of the seriousness of the trends as he knew them to be occurring in nearby districts, he took it as a testament to the DeForest-Windsor community that there could be disagreements and opinions shared without anyone feeling threatened.
"We have not experienced that and I knock on wood that never happens here, because nothing gets accomplished with that kind of environment," said Runez. "And it’s certainly horrible role-modeling for our kids."
"CRT"
The issue of "Critical Race Theory," Runez described as being interesting in that it seemed confusing. The district, as a policy, tracks a range of student data and where there are disparities in academic success or in discipline issues, attempts to make decisions to close those gaps.
"If it is about engagement, sometimes we have to look at our curriculum," said Runez. "If students don’t necessarily see themselves reflected in the staff or in the curriculum, that could be a reason for disengagement. If students are not in school because of constant disciplinary issues, we have to look at why they are being disciplined."
Discipline over issues of "disrespect" were particularly difficult, according to Runez because of the level of subjectivity often involved case-to-case.
Those policies designed to address equity, Runez explained, often are pulled, by opponents, under an umbrella of "Critical Race Theory."
Critical Race Theory, Runez told the board, by his understanding, is a graduate level course and field of discussion among a portion of masters and PhD students. Runez explained that he knows Gloria Ladson-Billings, who is credited as one of the first to apply a Critical Race Theory approach to education policy research, and has heard her speak.
"She teaches graduate-level courses and those are not things that we teach," said Runez. "Do we teach about racism and historical inequities? Yeah we do, but those are historical facts. If we don’t want to repeat things, it’s important to teach what was happening in history."
There is no intention, said Runez, in developing curriculum that would lay blame on students for actions taken a century earlier.
"So I can say with 100% confidence that we do not teach CRT as it is defined as a graduate-level course," said Runez, "but I can also say, with 100% confidence, we do address inequities and we do that because we want all our kids to be successful."
Wipperfurth thanked Runez for his explanations and clarification, saying that "sometimes there's bad information out there and people run with it."
“And as society changes, sometimes you have to change your teaching methods," said Wipperfurth. "Our population is much more diverse than it was 40 years ago. You can’t use the same teaching methods year after year, and you have to adapt as you learn more information.”
One part of the broader issue, Runez surmised, is a level of politicization that has resulted in debates over years-old established policy, "and everyone is looking for a reason to argue about something, unfortunately.”