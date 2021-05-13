Golf carts are now allowed on certain streets surrounding the Lake Windsor Country Club following the passage of a new ordinance by the Windsor Village Board.
The ordinance, passed at the May 6 village board meeting, is due to automatically expire at the end of the year, putting the board in the position of re-evaluating its effectiveness, and any side effects, before possibly making a permanent change.
Village Board Trustee Bruce Stravinski introduced discussion of the subject at their Feb. 18 meeting, noting a pair of encounters, one including his adult son, in which a Dane County sheriff’s deputy on patrol had stopped golfers on Golf Drive for use of a golf cart on a public street. Board members noted that golfers regularly drove along Golf Drive to go from the 18th hole to the clubhouse, as well as to and from homes in the area, though up until recently it had seemingly not been happening in view of a patrolling deputy.
Golfers can proceed through the 18 holes and back while staying on the course and club property, according to Lake Windsor Country Club General Manager Mike Dunlap, with the exception of from the from 18 to the clubhouse, where golfers drive across Golf Drive at a point where it is unclear where the street ends and when it becomes the club driveway and parking lot.
Dunlap appreciates the move to make cart use more convenient given the neighborhood and the residential trends, particularly with regard to older golfers.
“We have golfers who are right across the road,” said Dunlap, “and we’ve seen a lot more golfers move to the area.”
The course has been open since 1964, and historically they have not had to address this particular issue, according to Dunlap, but along with the rest of the village they are looking at a rapidly growing neighborhood and the growing and changing demands that accompany that.
Details, Risks and Unintended Consequences
On April 15, the board looked at a draft ordinance brought by Village Deputy Administrator and Director of Economic Development Jamie Rybarczyk. The board also received input from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies Josh Seeley and Steve Day gave the board a report that offered no support for an ordinance allowing golf carts on village streets. Seeley outlined concerns that despite intentions of narrow, well-organized allowances, the move would likely have unintended consequences, opening a door to even more, and more irresponsible, use of golf carts on streets.
Even if golf carts are incapable highway speeds, given the exposure of the driver and passengers, and instability of carts, Seeley explained, just driving over a curb can result in a potentially fatal rollover. Seeley referenced a recent crash in the area, in which a young girl sustained a head injury that would result in lifelong disability.
From there the meeting became more heated as trustees discussed what should or shouldn’t be considered reasonable expectations for golf cart owners to bring their carts into compliance with a new ordinance, such as installation of a horn, mirrors, seat belts, headlights, registration, and potential penalties if found driving on the street otherwise.
At the end of the discussion, Rybarczyk told the board he would bring the draft back and work through a new version to bring to the board. When asked for final input, Deputy Day did not have anything different from the start of the debate.
“We gave our stance, and whatever you decide is the direction that we’ll go,” said Day.
At the board’s May 6 meeting, Rybarczyk brought a new proposal for trustees to discuss and possibly approve.
A Second Go Round
On May 6, in addition to clarifying points per recommendations from attorney William Cole, the new ordinance specified its purpose in allowing carts from the 18th hole to the clubhouse, named the streets on which carts would be allowed, and gave the names of the subdivisions that include those streets.
The required safety features for a cart were trimmed down to needing a headlight, reflectors and the cart may not be altered to have any manufacturer’s safety features removed or allowing the cart to drive over 20 miles per hour.
Members of the board received the updated draft positively following a discussion as to whether it would be better for have the pilot program sunset at the end of 2021 or 2022, landing on a sunset date at the end of this year, with a one-season trial giving enough information for members to discuss whether or not to extend the ordinance.
Despite agreement on the layout of the ordinance, Stravinski disagreed with the penalty that would be attached to driving a cart on a street without registration or the other requirements.
“If I drove my vehicle down the street to pick up my granddaughter at a friend’s house or something and got stopped,” said Stravinski, “I wouldn’t have a headlight on it because I’m not planning on driving it on the street and I wouldn’t have it registered. It would cost me $350 to drive my golf cart down a dead-end street four houses.”
When the ordinance was discussed in the April meeting Trustee Monica Smith raised a concern of how it would be enforced, suggesting that if it was simply a fine in the realm of $20 or so, people might be apt to simply ignore the registration and requirements, and pay the fine.
Rybarczyk, answering Stravinski’s concern, explained that the low tickets of even-odd and illegal parking don’t go through municipal court as a special case and that violations to this new ordinance would go through the municipal court.
“The categories and the dollar amounts originated from our four deputies,” said Rybarczyk, explaining that he also put the question in front of Municipal Judge Jason Hanson, who recommended that if the ordinance was put under a “catch-all” category, he still would nor recommend it going below $100.
At the end, Stravinski accepted a place in the minority in his particular point of disagreement.
“I’ll just make my statement that I think we’re over-regulating in the first place and that I’m going to be in favor of the amendments, because I think it was a good compromise.”
The ordinance passed in a vote of four to one with Trustee Kristine Schmidt voting against passage of the ordinance.
“We’re 100% in support of this, and we would like to maybe see it expanded maybe to include Conservancy,” said Dunlap, “but we’ll have to see.”