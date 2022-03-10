The DeForest Village Board made preliminary approval for bidding out the work for an addition and renovation of the DeForest Windsor Fire and EMS station located in the downtown DeForest area. The action was approved at the March 1 committee of the whole meeting.
The building materials put the cost estimate for the work around 1.1 million dollars. The village hopes to award the bids in early April with construction completed in 2022.
The cost of the work would be split between DeForest and Windsor.
The need for the renovation and addition to the public safety complex come from several factors. The first is the community growth in DeForest and Windsor. The department is increased dispatch call volume. There is a need for moore staffing including overnight full-time staff. The department has a total force of 65 with its paid, on-call members.
A major portion of the addition would be an upgrade from 5 bedrooms to adding 10 more and four bathrooms. The growing staffing needs and covid restrictions have meant some staff members are sleeping in makeshift bedroom areas now.
The department dayroom and kitchen areas would be updated and remodeled. As the fire and EMS service grow to service demand in the area, a new and second station and additional staffing are projected, but are unrelated to this renovation and addition plan.