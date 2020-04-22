Another DeForest resident, Stephen Ratzlaff, intends to run for the 37th Assembly District seat occupied by Republican Rep. John Jagler.
According to the Wisconsin State Journal, Ratzlaff is running as an independent. Earlier in the week, DeForest Village Board Trustee Abigail Lowery also announced her candidacy for the position, as she will be running as a Democrat.
The 37th Assembly District encompasses the communities of DeForest and Windsor, as well as Columbus, Waterloo and Watertown. It also represents the northeast of Madison.
Ratzlaff is a furniture sales professional who works at Steinhafels Superstore in Madison. He received an emergency medical technician certificate from Madison Area Technical College.
Jagler has held the seat for the last seven years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.