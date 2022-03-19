New rules for absentee voting and updated wards are among the changes with the April 5 election.
Wisconsin voters have new regulations to follow in April to have their votes counted. A recent Wisconsin court decision has banned the use of drop boxes for absentee ballots, even securely locked ones outside of town, village or city halls.
The Village of DeForest, is not accepting any ballots in the drop box. It is also only accepting ballots from the voter to be returned in person at Village Hall. No one can return a ballot for a friend, family member, neighbor etc.
Also, with redistricting, voters should look at myvote.wi.gov to verify their polling location. DeForest has updated ward maps on the Village website, or they can call Village Hall. The two locations are Village Hall (Wards 1-5) and Library (Wards 6-10).
The Village of Windsor closed its drop box for all uses starting March 17 and will reopen the drop box for use again on April 6.
Absentee ballots can be returned by mail.
Area town and village clerks are advising voters that if a ballot is placed in an envelope in a drop box and the clerk is unable to contact the voter, the clerk will be unable to count the ballot. Vienna Town Clerk Kathy Clark noted that the drop box outside of the town hall will be taped up prior to the election.
Also, voters must drop off their own ballots at municipal halls; ballots delivered by another person other than the voter will not be counted. Ballots can also be mailed to the municipal hall.
In Waunakee, the public works department has placed a stop sign on the drop box, informing voters that ballots left there will not be counted. The clerk and deputy clerk urge voters to mail their ballots in as soon as possible.
“As you may have noticed, there had been frequent litigation relating to voting in our state,” the Waunakee clerk’s office stated in an article to be published in the village’s newsletter to residents. “We will do our best to keep you updated on any changes to the rules that may affect voters.”
In Waunakee, second polling location addedAs a result of the 2020 U.S. Census, the village of Waunakee now has two separate polling locations, including a new one at the Waunakee Public Library, 201 N. Madison St.
Voters in Wards 1-5 will vote at the library, and voters in Wards 6-12 will continue to vote at Waunakee Village Center, 333 S. Madison St.
Voters who previously voted in the Community Room at the Village Center will now vote at the library. The map has been drawn so that residents who live north of Main Street and/or west of Century Avenue will vote at the library.
Those who voted in the village Center gym will continue to do so. That includes any residents who live south of Main Street and east of Century Avenue.
Waunakee Village Clerk Karla Endres encourages residents to check MyVote.wi.gov to check their registration status. The website also includes information about what’s on the ballot and the polling location. Residents can also update any name or address changes. It is also the most efficient way for voters to register, Endres said.
Another change voters will see is the use of Badger Books, an electronic poll book to check in voters. Endres said the new tool will streamline the election process. The electronic poll books are not connected to the internet, only with one another.