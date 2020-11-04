Republican Incumbent John Jagler apparently has fended off challenges from two DeForest candidates to hold onto his Assembly District 37 seat in Tuesday’s elections.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Jagler carried 56.1 percent of the vote, compared to 40.9 percent for Democratic candidate Abigail Lowery, a member of the DeForest Village Board.
Independent Stephen Ratzlaff, also from DeForest, managed to garner 3 percent of a total of 34,590 votes.
In other races affecting the DeForest-Windsor area, incumbent Republican Jon Plumer will retain his Assembly District 42 seat, as he topped Melisa Arndt. With all precincts reporting, Plumer garnered 59.2 percent of the vote, with Arndt finishing with 40.8 percent.
The other Assembly race affecting the DeForest-Windsor area came in District 79, where incumbent Democrat Dianne Hesselbein beat out Victorial Fueger, with 100 percent of precincts reporting. Hesselbein’s totaled 67.2 percent of the vote, with Fueger receiving 32.8 percent.
Jagler, Plumer and Hesselbein all represent parts of the DeForest-Windsor area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.