The Yahara River Bridge Project on Windsor Road remains on track for 2023 as the villages of DeForest and Windsor cooperate on a section of the community where both have ownership.
The bridge, near Charlie Grimm Road and Sunfish Pond, crosses the Yahara River and allows the east-west Windsor Road to eventually connect with River Road.
Both villages have some ownership stake and have negotiated additional right of way land acquisitions.
The Windsor Village Board authorized the village president to work with staff and the village attorney to complete any elements of the project in order to keep the project moving forward.
The board also approved a contract for the 2022 road reconstruction season. S & L Underground had the low total bid of $597,626.05 for water main replacement and a paving project in the Morrisonville area.
The Windsor Board got an update on the first phase of a project to classify its employee positions.
Rachel Skaggs of GovHR, the firm contracted for the work, said the company did job evaluations and some market analysis of village employees with an eye toward implementation, benefits, and future village growth.
Employee positions were judged on a variety of factors such as education, work experience, decision-making responsibilities, policy development duties, supervision, working conditions, and the use of any technical or specialized equipment.
Employee positions were then placed into seven grades. The study found the Village of Windsor is competitive and comparable to its regional peers.
The board will revisit the study during the budget cycle. The recommendation from the study was to aim for being at the 50th percentile for wages and benefits compared to its peers. Generally speaking, the village is close to that line in most cases.
One of the important pieces in the Village of Windsor plan to build a new municipal campus along Windsor Road fell into place last week as the village board approved a new lease with the United States Post Office. The lease keeps the post office as a village renter.
The new lease with the post office begins June 1, 2024 and runs for five years. There are also five-year options which could extend service at the location until 2039.
The village receives $9,450 a year for the building at 4436 Windsor Road. Village administrator Tina Butteris said village officials are working with the post office on the plans for space in a new municipal campus planned for the location. A new or amended lease would be likely when the new building is constructed.
The board received its May 2022 law enforcement report from Deputy Steve Colbrook, who is the newest addition to the Windsor Police Department officers.
The four deputies handled 236 calls during the month, including some overlap with Colbrook’s field training.
The deputies spent just under 8-½ hours of their time with school-related duties.
The village saw six vehicle crashes in May. A three-vehicle crash happened on Hwy 19 near Portage Road. There were three two-vehicle accidents on Lake Road at Hwy 19, Duraform Lane, and Windsor Road. The crash at Duraform Lane came after a pursuit. There were single-vehicle accidents on Lake Circle and at Smith and Morrisonville Roads.