At the Windsor Village Board meeting the top line of new business was recognizing Don Madelung for his years of service with the board and other village committees.
"The words don't really say what you've put into this," said Village President Bob Wipperfurth after reading the resolution, highlighting Madelung's 30 years of service beginning with his joining the Windsor Parks Commission in 1990 and election to the Windsor Board of Supervisors in 1992."You put your heart and soul into Windsor for 30 years, if not more. You always have been very passionate about Windsor and you want to see Windsor move forward and I know the incorporation was foremost on your mind for many years and thankfully we made that happen what will be six years ago this fall."
Madelung announced in the previous board meeting that he would be stepping down from the Windsor Village Board to pursue a professional opportunity. Madelung had been working in a part-time capacity as a vice president with Pierce Mortuary College under the chief operating officer and in the the wake of a significant transition for the school, Madelung, who has worked for over 40 years in school administration, was asked if he would be interim president and chief executive for an indeterminate period.
In his previous capacity, in part due to COVID precautions, Madelung had been able to work remotely and thereby also be able to keep up with village responsibilities. Despite an effort to continue that balance, Madelung said this became untenable and he needed to choose one or the other.
"I was just trying to schedule too much of my business around my civic duties and it wasn't fair to my constituents, the board of directors, or the staff of Windsor," Madelung explained in a later interview. "I thought maybe this would be a good time to get out and to let the board select someone of like mind that they can work with for the duration."
The Village is taking applications for potential interim trustees to fill the seat through October 1. Wipperfurth and Village Administrator Tina Butteris are overseeing applications and will make a recommendation of an applicant (or applicants) to the board for a vote. Trustee Kristine Schmidt first joined the board through a similar process.
That interim trustee would serve through April 2022, at which point they would need to stand for election if they wished to continue.
"I think that after 30 years I've given it as good of a measure of my time and energy as I could," said Madelung. "And it's nice going out on top as opposed to be being defeated or some other way of it being someone else's choice."
Among the projects that have been in the works in Windsor, one that Madelung says he will miss is not being able to see through to completion the village revitalization project.
"I think we gave it a good start and I think we're about two-thirds of the way there," said Madelung. "That would be nice to finish, but that could be anywhere from the next two to five years, and I don't have that time."
Nonetheless, he said that he believes the project to be in good hands moving forward and has given his input of what will be necessary to optimize that development for the village, including a strong lobby for inclusion of pickle ball courts.
Despite no longer being on the board, Madelung has clarified that he is not going anywhere and plans to still be involved, keeping an eye on village board meetings as a a committed and involved resident, open to debate in the future.
In Thursday's meeting Wipperfurth thanked Madelung specifically for his influence in changing participants' viewpoints through the course of discussion.
"You've always had good ideas and interesting ideas," said Wipperfurth, "and I would say that sometimes you make people see things in a different light than they would otherwise and that's a great attribute for a board member."