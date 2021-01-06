Former Village President Judd Blau has been hired as DeForest's new public services director.
According to a Jan. 5 press release from the village, Blau’s 15-year experience coaching, training, and leading a team demonstrated his ability to foster a positive work environment and support a culture of high performing teams. In addition, his 12 years serving on the village board exposed Blau to the general nature of public services, allowing him to build a foundation of knowledge in planning, budgeting, infrastructure, projects, managing consultants and coordination of the management team necessary for the position.
The press release also stated that "as a dedicated public servant and 18-year resident of DeForest, Blau has shown his passion for the community and is eager to contribute to its continued success."
On Dec. 4, former Public Services Director Kelli Bialkowski bid farewell to the Village of DeForest to pursue her dreams outside of public services after 14 years of steady advancement with DeForest.
Upon notice of Bialkowski’s separation in October, Village Administrator Steve Fahlgren and Human Resources Director Corie Hoffman began working with a recruiting firm, The QTI Group, to find a replacement. The QTI Group conducted a wide search, according to the press release, reviewing 85 resumes and contacting 48 potential candidates.
Three individuals were recommended by QTI to advance. Fahlgren and Hoffman interviewed two. One of those interviewed, and ultimately selected, was Blau.
“We are excited to have Judd on board and look forward to him serving the community in a new way,” said Village Administrator Fahlgren.
Blau’s first day as Public Services Director was Jan. 4.
