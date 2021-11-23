The Windsor Village Board unanimously approved their proposed 2022 budget while DeForest has continued debate leading to a Dec. 7 public hearing.
Windsor Village Administrator Tina Butteris outlined the budget to the Windsor Village Board in their Nov. 18 meeting with significant changes over the past several years.
“You’ll see there was a big jump (in assessed value) between ‘16 and ‘17 and that was because we had a revaluation done in that year and we’ll be seeing another one in the next year,” said Butteris. “So I’m guessing we’ll be seeing a big jump up again.”
The proposed 2022 Windsor budget came in with total operating expenditures of $4,036,462 an increase of 5.8% from 2021. On the revenue side of the equation, a mill rate of $4.69 was set, up from $4.58 in 2021.
This puts the next year’s mill rate higher than the preceding four years, in which the lowest rate was $4.34 in 2020, but the 2022 rate would still be well below the average rate between 2011 and 2017, which reached a high of $5.49.
Upcoming expenses include plans for street maintenance, expansion of the fire department’s current station and creation of a second station in Windsor, along with changes to village staffing. In June 2022 the Treasurer will become a full-time employee, the next year will be the first full year of having a full-time Parks and Conservancy Manager, addition of a seasonal Public Works laborer, and addition of a seasonal Parks and Conservancy laborer.
“We try to be fiscally responsible and to also give people the most bang for their buck, and I think the board captures that when we work on our budgets,” said Butteris.
Butteris thanked the board for their input through the year and staff for their work developing the budget, then passing off to Village President Bob Wipperfurth, who had noted the same appreciations to share.
“Every budget is hard, we say that every single year, but it seems like they get harder every single year,” said Wipperfurth. “But on some of these policy decisions in the budget, there is good debate from the board and I think that’s healthy.”
With no additional comments offered in the public hearing, the budget went to a vote, passing with unanimous support from the trustees.
Countdown on DeForest Budget
At the DeForest Village Board’s Nov. 2 meeting, Village Administrator and Finance Director Steve Fahlgren delivered a draft 2022 budget, telling trustees that at this point changes could be made, but he would need specific instructions from the board.
When asked if it would be possible to cut expenses in order to bring the increase in the tax rate from 2.78% to closer to zero, Fahlgren told trustees that size of a change would require elimination of services. Deputy Administrator and Director of Public Services Judd Blau echoed that sentiment, telling trustees that if directed he could cut his budget, but that there would be noticeable results in terms of services and significant projects like street repair.
At the board’s Nov. 16 meeting the discussion arose again, with the only difference being more intensity of argument between trustees.
Trustee Rebecca Witherspoon continued to argue for a lower increase in tax rate, saying, “We’re coming out of a pandemic and people everywhere are having to tighten their belts and we have a government that is absolutely spending trillions of dollars and taxing people to death, and now we are adding to that burden.”
Conversely, Fahlgren staked a position that inflationary costs for households made it even more important for the village to not cut services to households.
The budget in various forms and as proposed by different department heads, had already been before the board for months, argued Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram.
“We’ve had preliminary stuff a couple months ago, we’ve had the budget brought to us, we’ve looked at department heads, and we approved the 2.78,” said Cahill Wolfgram, “so it’s a bit late in the game to say: ‘let’s go back and look at things and look at what can wait.’”
In terms of costs to DeForest’s homeowners, Fahlgren pointed out that the actual expense of village taxes was only a minority portion of the tax bill, with the school taxes, county taxes, and Madison Area Technical College taxes making up more.
When asked for a dollar value of the 2.78%, Fahlgren estimated it would be about $65 on a $350,000 house, or just over $5 a month.
“The other thing that I’ll say is that staff is so devoted,” said Fahlgren, “we had 6.9% health insurance increase and our staff cut it down to under 3% without the board directing that to happen.”
Trustee Bill Landgraff compared the situation to being at Costco and seeing things here and there that would be nice to have and tossing them into the cart, to find out the actual cost at the register and needing to put some of them back.
By comparison, Landgraff told the board that the Village of Waunakee had given their residents a temporary break by bringing their tax increase to zero for a year and then raised it again later, and that now Waunakee was on a “spending spree.”
When asked, Waunakee Village Finance Director said that the village has not had a 0% increase in at least the five years she has been on the Waunakee staff.
In DeForest’s board meeting Landgraff asked Fahlgren what could be cut from the budget.
“That is what the board does,” said Fahlgren. “Give us a direction.”
“My direction is a zero percent increase,” said Landgraff.
“What department?” asked Fahlgren.
Trustee Abigail Lowery suggested that in her time on the board, village staff have been open to helping board members understand details of their departments and workshopping potential proposals.
“If there is a way to do your idea or somewhere in the middle,” said Lowery, “it’s too complicated to hash out in the meeting unless you come with solid ideas, like ‘I think we should cut this percent out of these budgets,’ or ‘these projects should wait a year.’”
Trustee Colleen Little, admitting that she would like to announce a zero percent tax increase to residents, said that given his 19 years of managing DeForest’s finances, she trusted his judgment.
“He sails a fine ship and I am not the least bit concerned that we will end up in the poorhouse anytime in 2022,” said Little. “I support it and I say let’s get going so we can get those tax bills out.”
Trustee Jim Simpson clarified that he did not agree to a 2.78% tax increase, but had agreed to move forward with the budget toward a Dec. 7 public hearing. Options could exist, he suggested for bringing costs down through alternative funding for projects, such as through the roughly $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds that are expected.
Blau pointed out that although they are expecting funds from ARPA, that money is designated for specific uses, and would not be appropriate for an operating budget.
Fahlgren described use of ARPA funds to subsidize lowering the local tax rate as “a definite no-no.”
Trustee Taysheedra Allen voiced strong disagreement with Landgraff’s Costco metaphor saying that they expected staff to do due diligence in their work and the same should be expected of the board.
“And as a consumer and as someone who is expected to do their best for their community, I’m not putting everything in the cart if it can’t be afforded--that’s just irresponsible shopping.”
Allen moved to approve the budget as-proposed, which though technically unnecessary, would officially record board support going into the Dec. 7 public hearing.
The motion passed 5-to-2 with Landgraff and Witherspoon voting against.