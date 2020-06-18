Splash pads and restrooms in the parks in the Village of Windsor are open, in accordance with Dane County Public Health Emergency Order #5.
At the village board meeting on Thursday, June 18, Village Administrator Tina Butteris reported to the board that were opened on Wednesday, June 17 in an update on COVID-19.
Village Administrator Tina Butteris said the village has contracted with a cleaning company to sanitize restrooms once a day in the three parks used the most – Windsor Commons, Windsor Community Park and Cradle Hill. That happens at the beginning of the day, said Butteris.
During weekdays, the cost to the village is $100 per day. Butteris said it is $120-$125 per day on weekends. Butteris said high-grade cleaning products are used. The costs could be reimbursed under Gov. Tony Evers’ “Routes to Recovery: Local Government Aid Grants” program for COVID-19 expenses incurred by municipalities. Hiring a cleaning service to disinfect areas is reimbursable under the program.
The rest of the day, Butteris said, “It’s up to individual users of the facilities to follow safety precautions and wash their hands and not touch their faces.”
Trustee Monica Smith asked if hand sanitizer is being made available to users. Butteris said it wasn’t, explaining that it is still hard to come by.
Smith also asked whether there were state and county guidelines to follow in cleaning park restrooms and playground equipment. Butteris said they were available.
Butteris also said there will be a meeting next week about how to proceed with reopening sports fields for soccer, softball, baseball and other sports.
Village President Bob Wipperfurth addressed the issue of reopening village hall, which he expects to happen sometime in July.
However, the office will stay closed while improvements are made that are related to COVID-19 safety. Staff is on a rotation schedule so that everybody is not in the office at the same time.
Smith was concerned about the reopening and the health of staff.
“I think we won’t be out of the woods until a vaccine is found,” said Smith.
Butteris said she was also worried about having all staff in the office until the improvements are made.
A resolution was unanimously approved Thursday for remodeling village hall to meet social distancing and physical barrier protections for the health and well-being of visitors.
The existing reception area will be remodeled to have a full height wall with windows for $19,250, and to install a man door for $5,185 in the back corridor to lessen face-to-face contact.
The money will come from 2020 capital projects borrowing, as $74,000 is available for projects like this. The total for these improvements is just under $25,000.
“We’ve been talking about improvements for the front office,” said Butteris. “COVID-19 made it more urgent to put protection in not only for the public, but for staff as well.”
The work would also improve customer service, as it would create transaction counters. It would also give the village the opportunity to make some front office improvements aligned to American with Disabilities Act guidelines.
Butteris said it would also open up the office flow.
WindsorFest canceled
Not everything is going forward, however, as the WindsorFest Committee decided in late May not to hold the WindsorFest 2020 community event. Safety concerns for residents, volunteers and vendors were cited as reasons for the cancellation.
