The officers and staff of the DeForest Police Department received a number of commendations and awards at Monday's recognition event held at the public safety go building.
Officer Michael Gilson received the Excellence in Policing Award.
It is presented to any Department member who demonstrates excellence in the performance of their duties and in recognition of their demonstrated efforts to support the Vision, Mission, and Core Values of the Department. This award will be presented to at least one member of the Department for overall service and for their demonstrated Community Policing efforts.
Gilson has continued to demonstrate the ethos of professional policing and has been an effective role model for members of the department. He continues to be willing to assist his fellow officer with any items they need advice or assistance and has become a constant source of influence in the development of younger patrol staff. Officer Gilson takes time to explain rationale regarding development of skills to his peers while he remains active in the field and consistently produces high quantities of self-initiated activity. Throughout the year, Officer Gilson has recovered a variety of illicit narcotics including marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine. He takes extra steps to ensure officer safety and to find the truth in cases he investigates. Officer Gilson works diligently to ensure traffic safety by his dedicated efforts in the community. In 2021, Officer Gilson was selected to become a Field Training Officer to formally mentor, coach, and guide new hires to our agency.
Officer Andrew Freeman was awarded the Excellence in Community Policing Award.
Police Officer Andrew Freeman has served the Department and the school district as the School Resource Officer since 2020. During 2021, Officer Andrew Freeman has continued to build relationships with students at the schools inside the Village of DeForest. He has prepared and delivered curriculum to both students and their parents on drug safety, online safety, and personal safety. In the summer of 2021, Officer Freeman was the lead instructor at the first DeForest Youth Police Academy and worked with young community members who wanted to learn more about law enforcement. In fall, Officer Freeman volunteered to coach a community basketball team for DeForest youth even when he had no family or friends on the team. In addition, Officer Andrew Freeman also assists with investigations and helps his peers whenever they need assistance. He embodies the principle, “Achieving Excellence Through Selfless Service.”
Lifesaving awards
The lifesaving award is awarded to employees for the saving of a human life while on or off duty. This award is intended for all employees who engage in measures which are responsible for prolonging the life of another.
Police Officers Jaclyn Sommers, Jacob O’Connell, and Benjamin Zeidler
On July 31, 2021, Police Officers Jaclyn Sommers, Jacob O’Connell, and Benjamin Zeidler responded to a report of a pulseless non-breathing person at a residence in DeForest. Upon arrival, Officer Sommers and McGlynn located the patient and began performing lifesaving measures. Officers O’Connell and Zeidler arrived a short time later and bought emergency equipment into the scene. Officers worked together as a team while administering chest compressions, rescue breathing, and delivering Naloxone. The patient began to breath on their own a short time later and was conscious and alert when they were transported to an area hospital. Without the medical intervention from officers, the patient would have succumbed from their condition.
Police Officer Bryce Berger
On October 10, 2021, Police Officer Bryce Berger was dispatched to a residence in the Town of Westport regarding a medical emergency. Upon arrival, Officer Berger located a pulseless non-breathing subject. Officer Berger, along with Sergeant Erik Schmidt from Waunakee Police Department, began providing chest compressions until paramedics arrived on the scene. The patient regained a pulse and was eventually transported to an area hospital.
Police Officers Shaun Hughes, Haley Loughran, and Benjamin Zeidler
On November 23, 2021, at 6:30 pm, Police Officer Haley Loughran, Shaun Hughes, and Benjamin Zeidler responded to a pulseless non-breathing citizen in the Village of DeForest. Upon arriving on the scene, Officers Loughran and Hughes began performing lifesaving measures. Officer Loughran began performing Cardio Cerebral Resuscitation. Officer Hughes prepared to administer Naloxone to the patient. Officer Zeidler arrived on the scene and began to investigate the nature of the medical distress to communicate with EMS personnel. The patient regained consciousness and was talking with medical personnel prior to being transported to the hospital. The officer’s efficient response and teamwork saved the life of the victim.
Commendations
A commendation is awarded to employees who have performed efficient and valuable service to the department. This shall be awarded to employees who “go above and beyond” in carrying out a specific task or in the performance of duties over an extended period.
Detective Ben Larson
During 2021, Detective Benjamin Larson continued to shape the Department's investigative response to calls for service. Detective Larson takes time to mentor and coach other members of the department and train them on legal updates, report preparation, and investigative techniques that allow the patrol staff to function more efficiently. Detective Larson continues to work collaboratively with external stakeholders to both solve and deter crime. He takes an active role with task force operations that have a direct correlation to reducing crime in the Village. His actions are reflective of the DeForest Police Department’s mission and vision as well as the highest standards of the policing profession.
Sergeant Chris Payne, Sergeant Matt Ritzema, Police Officer Michael Gilson
On September 29, 2021, Sergeant Christopher Payne, Sergeant Matt Ritzema, and Police Officer Michael Gilson responded to assist the Wisconsin State Patrol at a rollover vehicle crash near the intersection of Interstate 90/94 and U.S. Highway 51. Upon their arrival, Sergeants Payne and Ritzeman, along with Officer Gilson located the driver of the vehicle that had overturned. While searching the vehicle, Officer Gilson located a young puppy inside the vehicle. Upon conferring with Sergeants Payne and Ritzema, they determined that the puppy was taken in a home invasion robbery the day prior in the city of Madison. The puppy was turned over to the Dane County Sheriff's Department where it was returned to the owner.
Police Officer Haley Loughran, Police Officer Jaclyn Sommers, Police Officer Michael Gilson
The best way to attract quality candidates to an organization is to have positive role models connect with job seekers to create a relationship founded in trust, thus beginning a Socialization process that helps candidates transition into high-performing members of the Department. In 2019, the DeForest Police Department established a team of recruiting officers whose collateral duties involved finding quality applicants that could serve our community. The officers who took on this role embraced the challenge and spent countless hours, both on and off duty, connecting with interested candidates, offering career advice, and making presentations on the Department. At a time when law enforcement agencies were not able to attract quality candidates in a recruiting process, the DeForest Police Department experienced applications that were among some of the highest in the State of Wisconsin. Officers Haley Loughran, Jaclyn Sommers, and Michael Gilson used creativity and innovation to connect with job seekers all while reacting to a global pandemic that restricted the ability to have in-person gatherings. They demonstrate the best of the DeForest Police Department and the policing profession.
Police Officer Ryan Madden, Police Officer Tayler Licitar, Police Officer Shaun Hughes
Throughout 2020 and 2021, a local business experienced repeated metal thefts from their facility after operating hours. In late 2021 a resurgence of incident was reported to the Department. In response to the incidents, technology was installed that would notify department members of a potential intrusion at the location by and send photos to via email. On December 25, 2021, an alert was triggered, and an email was sent. Police Officer Ryan Madden, who was off-duty, reviewed the email alert and contacted Officer Tayler Licitar, who was on-duty at the time. Officer Licitar responded to the location and apprehended a suspect who had numerous stolen items in his possession. Officer Shaun Hughes also responded to the location and assisted with the arrest and locating of stolen property. The collaborative effort of this ad hoc team cleared several felony crimes and led to the recovery of multiple stolen items. In response to their efforts, management of the company affected by these incidents sent a positive communication thanking the members for their dedicated efforts.
Sergeant Matt Ritzema, Police Officer Bryce Berger, Police Officer Jacob O’Connell, Police Officer Shaun Hughes, and Police Officer Haley Loughran
During 2021, the DeForest Police Department needed to provide field training to five new members of the agency. The extensive field training program provides fourteen weeks of training for each new hire. In several cases, multiple new officers were being field trained simultaneously, causing a strain on staffing and on the ability for the Field Training Cadre to decompress between trainees. Together as a team, the Field Training Officers conducted over three thousand hours of basic patrol training. The new officers had minimal experience in policing and, in all but one case, had no prior law enforcement experience. The Field Training Officers worked collaboratively to ensure that the highest quality of training was delivered while preparing the new members to work independently.
Lieutenant Chris Riedel, Lieutenant Bob Berg, Sgt Matt Ritzema, Police Officers Shaun Hughes, Bryce Berger, Jacob O’Connell, Adam Deppe, Kyle Casasola, Tayler Licitar, Ryan Madden, Andrew Freeman, and Benjamin Zeidler
The global pandemic continued throughout 2021. In December, COVID-19 had a profound impact on members of the police department as multiple members of the Department contracted the virus and needed to be quarantined. At the same time, other members were on vacation and out of town for the Holiday season, leaving the Department short staffed and operating at a critical level. With limited resources available to staff the street and provide public safety, several members of the Department worked excessive hours, including their scheduled off days, to ensure public safety was maintained. The excessive hours also took members away from their own families during the holiday season.
Chief James Olson, Lieutenant Chris Riedel, Lieutenant Bob Berg, Sergeants Chris Payne and Shawn Schaefer, Detective Ben Larson, Police Officers Ryan Madden, Tayler Licitar, Adam Deppe, Jacob O’Connell, Andrew Freeman, Executive Office Assistant Sandy Bowers, Administrative Assistant Jody Catencamp and Kayla Haynes
On October 11, 2021, members of the DeForest Police Department responded to a Hit and Run Pedestrian Struck Traffic Crash in the area near West North Street and Trailside Drive in the Village of DeForest. Upon arrival, Officers located a critically injured resident who was unresponsive and in need of medical attention. Officer cared for the victim until emergency medical services arrived to provide care. Officers began to investigate the crime and summoned additional resources to the scene. Members of the Department worked together and tirelessly to find the person responsible for the crash. Officers canvassed the area, reviewed video surveillance, and used innovation to look for investigative leads. After releasing information to the public asking for assistance in the case, citizens contacted staff to provide information and leads on the case. A citizen contacted the Department and provided vital information in the investigation. Using the information, members worked together to locate and arrest the person responsible and recover the vehicle involved in the incident. The striking driver was charged with several felony crimes for their action. The victim has recovered from their critical injuries they sustained in this incident.
Recognition of Training Officers
Michael Gilson, Ryan Madden, Sgt. Matthew Ritzema, Lt. Chris Riedel, Lt. Bob Berg.