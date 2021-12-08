The DeForest Village Board passed a 2022 budget on Tuesday night after a push from several trustees to bring down the tax rate increase from 2.78% to 2.33%.
At the Board’s Nov. 16 meeting Village Administrator and Director of Finance Steve Fahlgren explained that staff had made their proposals, reviewed costs and cut excess where possible to come to the proposed result. From there, Fahlgren told trustees that if there was a demand for further changes to the budget, he would need specific direction from the board.
In the intervening weeks, Trustees Rebecca Witherspoon and Jim Simpson discussed the budget with Fahlgren and came away with recommendations to lower the increase in the tax rate as near to zero as possible.
Special Circumstances
Department heads alternately addressed the board to explain the past year’s budgeting and explaining the necessity of their requests.
In one instance, Simpson pointed to a gap between budgeting and spending for the library in the past year as evidence that cuts to the library budget may be warranted.
The situation was special, explained Library Director Jan Berg, given that in 2020 many publishers stopped publishing new books and no new CDs or DVDs were released. Since those aspects of the economy have reopened, Berg told the board, the library needed to purchase a backlog of materials from last year, along with newer materials.
Trustee William Landgraff, who is the trustee representative on the Library Board, lent his support to the library budget as-is, pointing to library staff’s creative acquisition strategies that have ensured maximum use of their budget.
Recently, the library purchased 407 books for $1,018. Berg explained that many of them were lower cost paperback copies, but that “a book’s a book.”
Berg also defended the requested increase in the library budget, saying that the inflation that trustees have pointed to as reason to minimize taxes, also applies to the library, meaning that keeping the same budget year-over-year would mean fewer material acquisitions and fewer services.
Costly advice
Another proposal was reducing the village’s legal budget from $70,000 to $50,000. Fahlgren told the board that he was estimating that the village had already reached $70,000 in legal fees for the year and that amount might be an underestimation for 2022 in light of the village taking on a new village administrator and a new director of finance.
Village Board President Jane Cahill Wolfgram suggested that the cost could be lowered by board members making fewer requests for legal opinions. In addition, Cahill Wolfgram said that she was “stunned” to learn that Village Attorney Al Reuter had addressed at least 100 open record requests in a year.
“It would cost a whole lot more if we got sued because we didn’t respond correctly to an open records request,” said Cahill Wolfgram.
In addition to more open records requests, according to Reuter, other factors in the increasing costs included new state laws that affect the village such as Marsy’s Law and police body camera laws.
“A lot of what we do is kind of like insurance,” said Reuter. “You could cut your budget by just not buying insurance for a year and see how that works out. It’s hard to tell you what would have happened if you arbitrarily took out 10 or 20 different things we did.”
In terms of staff use of legal resources, Reuter told the board that he believes the Village of DeForest has “a staff that know what they don’t know,” and that is a key to managing legal costs.
“They don’t call me up to see how big the sign should be at the gateway to the village,” said Reuter.
New Hires
The most significant portions of the budget have continued to be in staffing, as the Village Recreation Department and Police Department requested budget increases for new hires.
“I would be lying if I said I could do it again,” said Recreation and Community Enrichment Director Reese MacAskill, of her job now including the organizing of team sports and facility management for the DeForest Athletic Complex. MacAskill requested a full-time hire of a new staff person to handle those tasks in the next year, which she has estimated would include new revenue to offset the cost of $40,000 to $50,000 per year.
When asked about postponing the hire until June or July to save some money in the budget, MacAskill told trustees that scenario “would be a nightmare,” with the hiring and training then coming in the middle of the sports season. Youth soccer is due to begin in April, she told trustees.
The same recommendation was made of the police department’s plan to hire a new sergeant and patrol officer, putting off funding until the summer. Although that would reduce the budget for 2022, Fahlgren explained, it would mean that the following year’s budget would start in a deficit as that position changes to full-time.
A motion to defer funding to July 1 failed in a three-to-three vote, with Witherspoon, Simpson, and Landgraff voting for the change, and Taysheedra Allen, Colleen Little, and Cahill Wolfgram voting against. Trustee Abigail Lowery was absent.
Police Chief James Olson explained the financial and public safety advantages of a request for purchasing an aerial drone for approximately $8200, telling the board that given the number of elderly residents and assisted living facilities in the community, it would be valuable for finding missing residents, particularly if it happens in the winter months. As well, he listed a host of other applications including vehicle crash investigation, post-disaster assessment such as after severe storms, and doing inspections that could eliminate the need for staff to climb up a water tower or go into other precarious situations.
The board, in a 4-to-2 vote, agreed to keep the drone request, but to cut a request for a mobile speed board. Allen and Cahill Wolfgram voted against.
Debt and reserves
Two amendments that were agreed to unanimously was a shift of the general transportation fund from $575,000 to $600,000, which Fahlgren explained would actually be an amendment to the village’s debt servicing fund.
The board also agreed to reduce the village’s contingency funding from $10,000 to $5,000.
Landgraff proposed elimination of financial support ($4,000) to the Greater Madison Metropolitan Planning Organization, explaining that it appeared that the program focused largely on the Madison area.
Director of Public Services Judd Blau told the board that the MPO has funded programs that directly affect DeForest, such as a trail installed at the high school.
The amendment to eliminate that funding failed by 2-to-4.
Lastly, Simpson proposed an amendment to reduce library funding by $5,000.
“I just feel like there is some room there and I don’t know where it is,” said Simpson, admitting that the motion was likely to fail, which did for lack of a second.
As the discussion reached the two-hour mark, Allen, who had made no comment up to that point, asked for clarification from Fahlgren, saying, “Making these kinds of changes this late in the game, I need it crystal clear of what would be the impact and would it be something significant.”
Fahlgren summarized the issue of the village postponing funding a police position until July, saying that the village could afford to do that and lower the tax rate: “Whatever you reduce this year, you’re going to increase next year and you’re not able to put money away for the impacts of people retiring, so to me this is a great opportunity to fund it.”
Witherspoon then asked a series of pointed questions confirming that the budgeting process “is a process until we vote,” and changes can be made at any time before voting.
“With that in mind, ‘this late in the game,’ I’ve heard that over the past several sessions, whenever the budget has been talked about with possible cuts and raises,” said Witherspoon. “If not once we have all the information in front of us, when are we supposed to request a reduction in these increases?”
“You’ve had the budget in front of you for quite a while now,” said Cahill Wolfgram.
At the end, the approved changes came to an estimated new mill rate of $6.89 and a tax rate increase of 2.33% as opposed to 2.78%. The budget was then passed by a vote of 4-to-2, with Witherspoon and Landgraff voting against it.