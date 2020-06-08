By a unanimous vote, the Windsor Village Board gave its approval Thursday, June 4, to an agreement to a state-led $950,000 project replace the Yahara River Bridge.
“I’m fine with it,” said Trustee Brad Mueller. “Let’s move forward with this and get it done.”
An intergovernmental agreement has been negotiated between DeForest and Windsor regarding the project.
Officials had been waiting to see if grant money would be awarded for the project. According to Village Administrator Tina Butteris, the state and federal portion of the project amounts to $760,000, with the municipalities of DeForest and Windsor each picking up half of the remaining $190,000.
Windsor’s agreement with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Village of DeForest calls for state/federal funding of up to 80 percent for design costs, with a funding limit of $82,944, and project construction costs, capped at $675,808. The DeForest Village Board is expected to take up the agreement at its next meeting.
Butteris reported to the board that the project is currently scheduled for the State Fiscal Year 2023. To comply with the state’s sunset policy for Local Bridge Program projects, the project must be constructed and accepted within six years of the start of the State Fiscal Year 2021, or by June 30, 2026. Extensions could be granted if a written request is approved.
Design costs for the project are expected to total $103,680, leaving the municipalities of DeForest and Windsor to pick up $20,736. It’s anticipated that construction costs will run $845,260. After the state and federal funds are applied, that leaves $169,452 to be split between DeForest and Windsor for the remainder.
Windsor’s half of the bridge project lies to south of the bridge’s centerline and the village wants to widen a path on its side. DeForest was not in favor of connecting the path on its side. Windsor would be responsible for the costs of that work, which have yet to be finalized.
“It comes down to design costs and what amenities we want,” said Mueller.
In other matters at Thursday’s meeting, the ordinance pertaining to open and outdoor burning was unanimously approved. It bans open burning in the urbanized areas of the village, including residential areas, platted subdivisions or condominiums or the water and sewer utility district.
The ordinance is mainly directed at banning the burning of leaves, grass and other lawn debris. Among the other prohibited items for burning are: garbage, plastic products, oils, asphalt products, paper products containing inks, rubber products, construction waste and debris, and other similar products determined by the fire department.
One key change had to do with the time when fire pits must be extinguished. Originally, the ordinance changes stipulated 10 p.m., but the village board on Thursday voted to extend it to 11:30 p.m.
The board also talked about the details of filling Trustee Mueller’s position on the board. Mueller, whose term lasts until April 2021, is resigning from the board. The date has been left open. It is dependent on when Mueller will be moving out of the village. Mueller told the board he does have an accepted offer on his home, and the last date he’d be still occupying the home is July 9.
A document has been written outlining the expectations and responsibilities for anyone wishing to fill the vacated seat. Some board members weren’t sure if the line, “The Village of Windsor is seeking a professional to serve as Trustee on the five-member Village Board” should be edited to remove the word “professional.”
Trustee Don Madelung said he thought it should say “Windsor resident.” Trustee Monica Smith agreed.
The notice indicated the board’s wish to move forward as a full five-member board.
