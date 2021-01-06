Three seats on the DeForest School Board will be up for election on April 6. There will be no primary.

Incumbents Spencer Statz, Sue Esser and Jeff Miller will look to retain their membership on the board.

Statz, from Arlington, and Esser, from DeForest, will be facing challenges, while Miller is running unopposed. Miller is from DeForest.

Dane’s Jeff Hahn is running against Statz to represent the towns of Leeds and Vienna for a three-year term.

DeForest’s Megan Taylor will be challenging Esser for a three-year term on the board.

Terms for all three seats will expire in the spring of 2024.

