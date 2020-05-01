Electronic Recycling at the Windsor Recycling Center, 4035 Mueller Rd., is occurring as scheduled. While visiting the Recycling Center, please follow the direction of the attendants.
Acceptable Items:
Computers (you are responsible for cleaning your hard drive or removing it), printers, monitors, computer accessories, televisions, DVD players, VCRs and DVRs and fax machines.
Dates:
Saturday, May 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, May 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 5 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, May 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Guidelines:
Three vehicles in at a time
Remain in your vehicle until it is your turn
Practice Social Distancing
Attendants will not assist with unloading
Permit Required
For more information visit: windsorwi.gov/recyclingcenter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.