The DeForest Village Board approved a resolution that allows Deputy Administrator and Village Clerk LuAnn Leggett to petition the State Public Records Boards and the Wisconsin Historical Society for a shorter retention period for video recordings of village meetings (Village Board and others).
The approval was given at a Feb. 2 meeting.
Village staff recommended that DeForest’s retention period be cut from seven years all the way down to one year.
A shorter retention period by the village for video recordings of meetings is also in the public interest, the resolution states. It is because it reduces the amount of storage space needed on computers to hold the recordings. It would still preserve the recordings long enough for the staff to prepare minutes and for other uses by the village and the public.
In other news, the Board approved several amendments to various sections of the DeForest Municipal Code that reassigned certain functions of the village officers and department heads.
One of the changes is that the Zoning Administrator, or a designated person, shall now maintain the official house numbering record for the village and shall establish, and place on file, a number for each parcel created within the village or annexed into the village. The responsibility was previously given to the Director of Public Services.
Several others duties were changed from the responsibility of the Director of Public Services (currently Judd Blau) to the Director of Recreation and Community Enrichment (currently Reese MacAskill).
MacAskill will now handle permits for the use of loudspeakers and amplifying devices in village parks. Other permits for those devices in other village spaces still need to be obtained from Police Chief James Olson.
Whether or not land for anticipated park facilities within public parks is suitable for construction (sufficiently shaped and proper soils) is also under the new duties of MacAskill. The Direction of Recreation and Community Enrichment, or the Village Administrator, may also promulgate administrative rules governing the use of parks and park facilities within the village. Also, MacAskill, Chief Olson, or other designated law enforcement officials may suspend any person from further use of any park, and its facilities, for any violations of the rules.
Park reservations and all associated fees with parks and playing fields will now be handled by MacAskill as well.
Athletic Complex sponsorships extended
The Board approved the resolution that authorized the Village President to execute contract amendments for the DeForest Athletic Complex sponsorships.
Sponsorship contracts were extended due to the complex never officially opening for the 2020 season as a result of COVID-19. A grand opening had been scheduled for May 2020.
The Heartland Credit Union 10-year, $50,000 sponsorships on both dugouts will expire in January 2030. Vienna Tourism and Heritage Credit Union also each had two 10-year $15,000 sponsorships for the scoreboards at the complex. Those will also expire in January 2030.
MG&E had a 5-year $7,500 sponsorship on an outfield sign. That contract will expire in December 2025.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.