The DeForest Village Board approved the lowest qualified bid and awarded a contract for the construction of a water interconnection between the north and south water systems within the village. The decision came at its Oct. 20 meeting.
The village received eight bids for the project, ranging from $1,333,098.98-$2,167,845. The board gave approval to accept the bid of Lodi-based company S&L Underground, Inc., who gave the lowest of all eight bids.
Public Works Project Coordinator Greg Hall noted that the village has not worked with the company before.
Per the contract agreement, S&L Underground will install 8,450 feet of new water main, including “clearing and grubbing, directional drilling/boring, asphalt pavement, bioretention basin, restoration of the work area, and other miscellaneous items.”
The necessary work will also include installing a boosting pump station with a pressure control valve.
Earlier in the meeting, the board approved a purchase agreement to be used for a water booster station site. The site will be on Outlot 3 of Certified Survey Map No. 14659 and consists of 48,685-square feet. The seller of the property was Windsor Gateway LLC, and accepted 50 cents per square foot, which was the village’s offer.
Village Attorney Al Reuter stated that he thought it was a reasonable offer as the land isn’t usable for anything else. It was “significantly less” than the $3 per square foot that is common with developable land.
Hall anticipates the work on the “Interconnection Project” to begin sometime in November, and added that the bid also comes in at about $118,000 lower than the projected costs within the village’s Capital Improvement Plan.
In other news, the board approved the village to apply for a simplified rate increase with the Public Service Commission to raise its water rates.
Village Administrator and Finance Director Steve Fahlgren said the increase would be 3% on water, but also noted that sewer and stormwater rates will go up as well. The last time the village had an increase in its water rates was January 2018, according to Fahlgren.
The board also approved an amendment to the 2020 operating budget that re-appropriates funds from Board Committed finds, which were set aside for phone system upgrades and proper technology for Zoom upgrades.
Initially, staff planned for the cost to be $18,700, which was approved by the board at a previous meeting. It has been determined that the upgrades will not be that costly, with the total now being $12,900. In a related item, the Board also decided to continue to have its bi-monthly meetings via Zoom at least through the end of the year — as those technology upgrades take place. That way, if the board decides to return to in-person meetings, it will have better connectivity to those that choose to remain at home.
Finally, the board approved the Police Department to participate in two task forces in 2021 — a traffic safety task force and an impaired driving task force.
Within the Dane County Suburban Belt Task Force Operation Plan, the Town of Madison Police will pay 15 municipalities in grants to participate in the task force totaling $98,000. DeForest will receive $6,745,59. Other area municipalities include Belleville, Blue Mounds, Brooklyn, Cottage Grove, Fitchburg, Marshall, McFarland, Middleton, Monona, Oregon, Shorewood Hills, Stoughton, verona and Waunakee.
Village to change ordinance regarding vicious dogs
The board approved a change in the village’s ordinance that amends the restriction on keeping vicious dogs.
The change in ordinance would “update an existing ordinance to include instances where a dog bites a person in their own residence,” Chief James Olson wrote in a memo to Village Board Trustees.
Section 9.07(3)(d)1.g of the DeForest Municipal Code refers to the limited number of times a vicious dog bites a person or animal in order to be taken into village custody. The section of code states, “Has bitten three or more persons or animals, or has inflicted serious injury to two or more person or animals, in unprovoked circumstances.”
The previous definition of a vicious dog, per code was, “any dog that has bitten two or more person or animals, or has inflicted serious injury to one person or animal in unprovoked circumstances. No vicious dog shall be allowed off its owner’s premises unless leashed and muzzled, and under the control of a person at least 16 years of age. Any vicious dog found off its owner’s premises other than as hereinabove provided may be taken into custody by the Village. This section does not apply to dogs under the control of any veterinarian for purposes of veterinarian treatment.”
Chief Olson would like the phrase “on private property” also incorporated in the number of instances in order for a dog to be considered vicious.
“It just gets everything in line,” Olson said.
The amendment is in the public interest, and protects the public health, safety, benefit and welfare of residents and visitors to the village.
