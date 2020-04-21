Staff and officials with the Village of Windsor are still learning how to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Village hall is still closed, but the recycling center has reopened. The spring election of April 7 went as smoothly as possible. Utility and public works projects are mostly single-person jobs at this point, and progress is being made on a new public works building and a new police department, according to Public Works Director Clark Davis.
At the Thursday, April 16, Windsor Village Board meeting, officials provided an update on coronavirus-related news in the village.
While Village President Bob Wipperfurth noted that it appears the COVID-19 curve is flattening, he added, “We have to be diligent so there’s no second round.”
Earlier in the day, Gov. Tony Evers had extended Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order from April 24 to May 26, while relaxing some restrictions on businesses and services. Wipperfurth noted how golf courses will be opening back up slowly.
Trustee Brad Mueller said that May 26 date may be a moving target, depending on what COVID-19 trending models show.
“It’s not a hard and fast date, but it is a date,” said Mueller.
Containing the spread
Wipperfurth said he has been participating in a number of COVID-19-related computer calls recently with such entities as the League of Municipalities and Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, and politicians like Congressman Mark Pocan and Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
What Wipperfurth is hearing, he said, is that the priority is containing the spread of the coronavirus. Furthermore, Wipperfurth said village staff is working to keep the public informed about COVID-19 with postings on the village website.
Trustee Don Madelung wondered what sources Gov. Evers was relying on to make his decisions. Wipperfurth said it seemed that Evers was basing them on the knowledge of medical professionals.
With regard to travel in the state, Madelung said he heard a lot of Chicago residents are heading up north to cabins or second homes. Wipperfurth said he’s heard such travel is being discouraged, especially by northern municipalities who are worried they don’t have the medical resources to deal with the spread of the coronavirus.
Village Administrator Tina Butteris talked about preparing for elections in August and November. Ensuring that election workers are stationed behind a wall or a partition of glass is something that’s being talked about, she said.
Butteris also said staff haven’t heard about any problems or concerns from the public about village hall being closed. Business is being done online or by phone. She also said there’s a lot of activity with the village hall drop box.
Mueller tossed out the idea of staffing village hall with one staff member at a time and alternating workers, so that if someone gets sick, the whole staff won’t be affected.
Butteris said she would talk to the department heads to see if it was a good idea. Clark talked about utility and public works projects, and while most are single-person jobs, brush work is different, with workers sticking to social-distancing requirements.
Clark also said that vehicles are being sanitized and wiped down.
Election recap
Village Clerk Christine Capstran discussed the recent election, updating some of the unofficial numbers that were reported earlier. Capstran said voter turnout ended up being 66 percent, with 2,890 voters in all and 49 percent voting by absentee ballot. A total of 2,718 absentee ballots were issued.
“There were days when over 300 absentee ballots were sent out,” said Capstran.
Capstran did say that more than 100 absentee ballots were not returned. Some were requested on the Friday before the election, but she said others that weren’t sent back were requested in March.
Capital projects
Clark reported on the new public works building being constructed off County Highway V.
“We’re moving tons and tons of earth,” said Clark.
Clark also said they are finding stuff buried on the site. Workers even dug up an old vehicle. While Clark said nothing is slowing down work on the project, he noted there was a lot of bad soil there. That was why a larger contingency of 10 percent was included for the new public works building, as opposed to five percent for the new police department.
At the April 16 meeting, the village board approved two change orders associated with the two projects. One was $8,400 for Advanced Building Corp. for insulation that was included in their bid but also was in the masonry bid package. Another was for $15,648 for R.G. Huston Company Inc. for additional undercut work.
Butteris warned trustees that more undercutting work will be going to the board for approval at its next meeting that could total at least $160,000 to $170,000. Agreeing with Clark, Butteris said the village was prepared for it.
Mueller asked how long it will take to get the project out of ground. Clark said it could happen in the next three or four weeks. Trustee Monica Smith asked if there were any restrictions related to COVID-19 that were affecting the projects. Clark said there weren’t any that were preventing work from taking place. Safety measures were being implemented to keep workers safe, however, said Clark.
Burning
With all burning permits canceled by the Department of Natural Resources, the DeForest Windsor Fire & EMS district also has a district-wide open burn ban in place. It started April 20.
Village officials are expected to address a possible permanent open burning ban in May, according to Wipperfurth.
“We’ll be testing this in the spring to see how it functions with the expanded recycling center hours,” said Wipperfurth.
Scheduled Village of Windsor seasonal open burn dates are included in the ban and not allowed.
