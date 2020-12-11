Judd Blau, the village president, has resigned from the DeForest Village Board.
Blau issued a statement on Facebook Dec. 9 saying, “Last Monday after considerable reflection, I resigned from the DeForest Village Board. The last 13 years have been a joy for me to work with the members of this community, board members and staff.”
Blau thanked DeForest residents for their support.
“Electing and entrusting me to be your President has truly been humbling,” wrote Blau. “I love DeForest and I’m proud to be a part of this exceptional community. Being a part of the growth and improvements to the village are some of my greatest personal accomplishments.”
Blau indicated that it was simply time to step away.
“Nothing is wrong with my family,” wrote Blau. “We are all in good health and we aren’t moving away from DeForest. I just decided that now is the time for me to step aside and allow myself to focus on something new. Maybe I'll join or start a band or maybe I’ll do more woodworking. I’m sure the honey-do list has already been prepared, but Jane is allowing me a minute to breathe.”
A lot has happened in his time on the board.
“As a community, we have accomplished a lot over the years but none of it would have been possible without the terrific board members I have served alongside through the last 13 years,” wrote Blau. “There were many trying times but the rewards always outweighed the difficulties.”
Blau credited village employees for the village’s achievements.
“The biggest part of our success should be attributed to our staff. Each and every dedicated employee (past and present) has been more important to this great community than I ever could be. The importance of what they do on a daily basis cannot be overstated,” wrote Blau.
Blau also wrote, “Finally I want to thank my family for allowing me to give my time to DeForest. Jane, there were many nights you helped me refocus after a trying board meeting. You held down the fort while I was away at yet another meeting. My kids allowed me to run after a passion. I tried not to miss too many of their activities, but inevitably on occasion there would be a conflict. My parents instilled in me the importance of being engaged and give back – long before I even thought about serving my community. I love my family very much and none of this would even be possible without all of their support.”
